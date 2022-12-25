Eric Braeden Is Recovering From a Knee Replacement Surgery

Eric Braeden is one of the most iconic actors from The Young and the Restless. He plays the villainous Victor Newman, and although this role was originally temporary, Braeden ended up staying on the show for over 40 years.

Braeden is now 81 years old, and the actor recently shared that he is recuperating from a major operation.

Eric Braeden | Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

Eric Braeden revealed he had knee replacement surgery

On Dec. 15, Braeden took to Twitter to post a photo of himself at a hospital. The star could be seen using a walker next to a hospital bed. “After knee replacement,” he wrote. “Thinking of you all!”

Many fans commented and wished him a speedy recovery. Others also shared their own experience with knee replacement surgery.

After knee replacement! Thinking of you all! ❤️❤️❤️??? pic.twitter.com/7E0XDbyRry — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) December 16, 2022

Eric Braeden stays active by regularly working out

Many celebrities have workout routines to stay fit and healthy. Braeden also tries to be active in order to live his best life. “I start my mornings with exercise: 100 left-right combinations of 100 hooks, 100 uppercuts, then I’ll do some planks,” Braeden told People in 2021. He continued:

“I learned from early on, what you do in the last mile is what you are judged by. So, I’ve got to keep on plugging, keep on fighting, keep on working and never give up. I think one of the worst things to do is to sit down and contemplate my navel. The old saying is so true: If you don’t use it, you lose it.”

In January 2022, Braeden rang in the new year with a Twitter video of himself boxing. In November, he shared with fans a picture of himself on a spin bike.

Eric Braeden does not want to retire anytime soon

Although Braeden is past the age when many people would retire from work, the actor is happy to continue working. “I feel very loyal to The Young and the Restless, very beholden to Victor and very beholden to the audience who has supported us for all those years,” Braeden explained.

“I intend to stay as long as I can.” He also added, “I love my life. I love my colleagues. I love my family and friends. So do I see myself retiring anytime soon? Hell no! My life has been enriched by having been introduced to so many things.”

Speaking to Variety, he also shared why working on The Young and the Restless has been extremely meaningful for him. “Daytime TV people tend to appreciate the connection to the audience,” Braeden said.

“We go out and meet them [at fan conventions and promotional venues]. You meet families with three or four generations who watch the show. And then you realize why you’re doing it. Beyond the money, you’re doing it to entertain.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.