Eric Braeden’s $4 Million Mountain Home in LA Features Relaxing Outdoor Space and Cozy Interiors

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden has been acting for six decades. And along with amassing a substantial net worth, the actor acquired a swoon-worthy $4 million mountain home in Los Angeles that features relaxing outdoor spaces and cozy interiors.

Eric Braeden | Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

Eric Braeden plays Victor Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Braeden is a German-born actor who started his Hollywood career in the early 1960s. In 1980, he joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as ruthless businessman Victor Newman.

Braeden has kept the role for over 40 years. And he credits series creator Bill Bell and fans for keeping the soap on the air for so long. “I’m grateful the show has gone on for all these years,” Braeden told TV Insider.

“I always go back to Bill Bell. He laid the groundwork, the foundation. I’m very grateful. Without the fans, the audience, we wouldn’t be anywhere. If there’s a raison d’être for what we do, they are it!”

Eric Braeden’s $4 million mountain home was decorated by his wife

Braeden moved to the U.S. in 1959 and attended the University of Montana in Missoula. To pursue his acting career, he relocated to the Los Angeles area. And when he first saw Santa Monica, he dreamed of owning a house there.

“The first time I drove through the area, I said, ‘I want to live here someday!’” Braeden said in an interview with Closer Weekly.

Braeden made his dream a reality when he purchased his 3,500-square-foot Santa Monica property for an estimated $4.3 million, according to Zillow. The three-bedroom mountain home features a stone patio, stone fountains, and a pool. It also boasts beautiful interiors decorated by his wife, Dale Gudegast.

Sunset in my home pic.twitter.com/SOea4NCGvy — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) July 4, 2014

“She’s always done the decorating,” Braeden revealed. “I just write the check!”

“I’m very fortunate,” he added while reflecting on the breathtaking views and cozy feel of the estate. “It really does feel like home.”

What’s Eric Braeden’s net worth?

Braeden has been acting for over 60 years. Some of his first roles were in TV series like Combat!, Morituri, and The Rat Patrol. His later projects include Wonder Woman, Escape from the Planet of the Apes, CHiPs, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

In the ’80s and ’90s, Braeden appeared in episodes of several popular shows. He was featured on Charlie’s Angels, Airwolf, Murder She Wrote, The Ambulance, and Lucky Chances. He also had small roles in The Nanny and The Young and the Restless’ sister show, The Bold and the Beautiful.

Greetings from home to all our friends and fans! Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/n6D3BE6kXZ — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) July 13, 2018

In 1997, Braeden portrayed John Jacob Astor IV in the Academy Award-winning blockbuster Titanic. In 2008, he made a guest appearance on How I Met Your Mother. And in 2018, he played Ziggy Zerhusen in the action movie Den of Thieves.

The Young and the Restless is undoubtedly Braeden’s biggest source of income. As reported by Wide Open Country, the actor makes approximately $5,000 per episode. And with the show airing five episodes a week, Braeden’s yearly income may be over $1 million.

With his soap opera work and his other projects — he wrote a memoir in 2017 — Braeden has amassed significant wealth over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, in 2022, his net worth is approximately $25 million.