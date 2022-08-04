Is ‘Eternals 2’ Happening? Patton Oswalt May Have Confirmed it

Eternals introduced a lot of new ideas and characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it wasn’t beloved by critics, the events of Eternals could have massive implications in the universe going forward. Comedian Patton Oswalt, who voices Pip the troll, may have confirmed an Eternals sequel, whether Kevin Feige wanted him to or not.

‘Eternals’ brought years of galactic lore to Marvel

Eternals brought several new heroes to the MCU, who all share a larger connection to the universe. The Eternals are a group of immortal beings made by the celestials to guard Earth from a species known as the Deviants. The movie shows how the Eternals impacted humanity throughout thousands of years up until the present day.

The movie is directed by Academy-Award-winning director Chloe Zhao and stars Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, and Kit Harington.

Eternals opened to mixed reactions from audiences and critics, sitting at a 47% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also wasn’t a smash hit at the box office, grossing over $402 million on a $200 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo. While it’s not considered to be the worst MCU movie, many fans are divided on Eternals.

Patton Oswalt seems to confirm an ‘Eternals’ sequel

Patton Oswalt made his MCU debut alongside Harry Stlyes in a post-credits scene. Oswalt appears as Pip the troll who introduces Styles’ Starfox, or Eros, the brother of Thanos. Many fans were shocked to see Styles appear and are wondering when he will return. In an interview with the TODAY show to promote his movie, I Love My Dad, Oswalt confirms that an Eternals sequel is coming with Zhao returning to direct.

“Harry Styles and I are in a little post-credit sequence in the Eternals. I play Pip the troll. He play Starfox,” Oswalt said. “They have announced there’s gonna be an Eternals sequel. Chloe Zhao is going to direct it. So, hopefully, there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip.”

While Eternals fans should be excited by his announcement, it should be taken with a slight grain of salt because Marvel Studios hasn’t officially announced anything yet. However, Styles did sign a five-movie deal with Marvel that is allegedly worth $100 million, meaning he will most likely be coming back soon.

Marvel Studios has not officially announced a sequel yet

Marvel recently held a panel at San Diego Comic-Con where they announced the phase 5 slate along with some of phase 6. This included official release dates for movies such as Fantastic Four, The Marvels, Secret Invasion, and Blade, along with new projects such as Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order, and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, an Eternals sequel was not part of the announcement.

An official announcement could come at the D23 expo in September that could confirm Oswalt’s declaration. If it’s not happening, Oswalt could be receiving an angry email from Feige soon.

Eternals is currently streaming on Disney+.

