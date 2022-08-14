Ethan Says He Wouldn’t Have Sex With His Mother During an Uncomfortable Conversation on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’

TLC’s I Love a Mama’s Boy is back for season 3 episode 9. Leyna and Ethan clash about the flirtatious way he interacts with his mother. Here’s what happened last time on the reality TV series.

Leyna wants Ethan to set boundaries with his mother

A couple holds hands. | Colin Maynard via Unsplash

Leyna spoke to Ethan about setting boundaries with his mother, Esther. “I feel like if I don’t say anything now, she’s always going to walk all over me,” says Leyna.

Leyna tells Ethan that she has been ignoring a lot of things about his relationship with his mother. However, now that they’re getting married, she wants to address some issues that have been bothering her.

Leyna doesn’t like the way Ethan and Esther flirt with each other and what she perceives as them behaving in a sexual way. “You’re all over her,” says Leyna. “I just want you to tone it down on the sexual convos and language. It’s just weird.”

Ethan says he wouldn’t have sex with his mother

Ethan defends his interactions with his mother and says that nothing is ever sexual between them. “Is my mom sexy?” asks Ethan. Leyna responds that Esther is sexy. “Would I have sex with her? No,” says Ethan.

Leyna was disturbed that Ethan would even say that. She seemed to react with shock and disgust. Leyna didn’t think it was necessary for Ethan to explain it to her that way. “The fact that you have to say that is even weirder,” responds Leyna.

“You compliment her all the time,” Leyna tells Ethan. “She’s beautiful, she’s sexy. We know it. We know. Do you have to say it every time or every time she walks in the room? It’s a little excessive.”

Leyna is upset because Ethan rarely compliments her. Most of the compliments go to his mother. Ethan says he doesn’t see a problem with complimenting his mother.

“I can appreciate a fine wine,” he tells Leyna. During his interview with the producers, he says the flirting is harmless. “I don’t think it ever turns heads when me and my mom are flirting out in public because she just looks so young. They just think she’s my girlfriend.”

Ethan says he will try to give Leyna more compliments. Leyna says that would work for her. She tells him he can still hug his mother, but she would like him to be less physically affectionate toward her.

Esther and Ethan get close during a pool party

Although Leyna spoke to Ethan and his mother, it doesn’t seem like what she said is registering. During a pool party, Leyna gets upset because of the way Esther and Ethan are behaving. Esther feeds Ethan strawberries and holds him like a baby in the pool.

Leyna didn’t like the way they were interacting. “I’m pretty frustrated that Ethan and Esther are just flirting in front of my friends after I specifically asked them not to,” says Leyna. She thinks they don’t care about her concerns, and she feels disrespected.

