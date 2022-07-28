‘Euphoria’: How Much Did Sydney Sweeney Make Per Episode? Estimates, Revealed

Sydney Sweeney is known for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria. Fans adore the star for portraying the high school teen on the verge of a breakdown over Nate Jacobs. Since Euphoria, Sweeney’s seemingly had more work than ever, and she’s just getting started. So, how much did she make per episode from Euphoria? Here’s what to know, plus more about Sydney Sweeney’s net worth.

Sydney Sweeney’s net worth in 2022 is ultra-impressive

Sydney Sweeney’s net worth in 2022 is higher than its ever been in the past. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she’s worth $5 million.

Sweeney started her career in 2009 and appeared in shows like Chase, 90210, Grey’s Anatomy, Pretty Little Liars, and The Middle. In 2018, her career picked up. She starred in the Netflix series Everything Sucks! and also appeared in HBO’s Sharp Objects. Sweeney attained even more considerable fame as Eden Spencer in The Handmaid’s Tale. In 2019, she began her recurring role as Cassie in Euphoria, and in 2021, she starred in The White Lotus, which received critical acclaim.

Sweeney was initially told not to even bother auditioning for Euphoria. And when she was offered her first audition for the show, she didn’t go. “What’s crazy — and this is going to sound really bad — is when I first got sent the audition, I was too nervous to go do it,” she told StyleCaster. “I grew up in a smaller town with my family, who are a little more conservative, and I was like, ‘They’re going to kill me if I do something like this.’”

How much money did Sydney Sweeney make per episode of ‘Euphoria’?

With Sydney Sweeney’s net worth well into the millions, how much did she make per episode of Euphoria?

According to Life & Style, Sweeney earned $350,000 for 13 episodes of the show. This breaks down to about $27,000 per episode. IMDb reports she’s been in 16 episodes total.

This might seem like a lot of money for those not in showbusiness, but not to Sweeney. “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. ” … They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5% to my lawyer, 10% to my agents, 3% or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

Will there be a ‘Euphoria’ Season 3?

Sydney Sweeney’s net worth and annual income may increase with Euphoria Season 3. The show will return to HBO.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” HBO executive Francesca Orsi stated “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.“

HBO hasn’t yet announced a release date for the third season, but we anticipate Sweeney will be involved.

