Eva Longoria Was ‘Terrified’ to Speak Spanish During ‘Desperate Housewives’ Years

Eva Longoria is an established actor, producer, and director who rose to fame on Desperate Housewives. Longoria became a fast favorite in the 2004 TV drama thanks to her talent and good looks, but turmoil was brewing behind the scenes. Longoria was “terrified” to embrace her roots as a Latina and speak Spanish on Desperate Housewives.

Eva Longoria landed a lead role in ‘Desperate Housewives’

Longoria was born in Texas in 1975. The youngest of four daughters, she was raised by strong parents who encouraged her to follow her dreams. According to IMDb, Longoria began learning the value of hard work early and later earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology at Texas A&M University–Kingsville. Then she started modeling and eventually moved to Los Angeles to embark on an acting career.

After landing minor roles in various television shows, including General Hospital, Longoria got her big break in 2004. As Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives, the actor became an overnight sensation, even though she had worked hard in the industry for years before her star-making turn. Longoria’s performance earned viewers’ approval and critical acclaim, including a Golden Globe Award nomination.

What did Eva Longoria say about being ‘terrified’ to speak Spanish on ‘Desperate Housewives’?

In a recent chat with Becky G for the podcast Connections With Eva Longoria, the actor opened up about what filming Desperate Housewives was like and how the camera influenced her sense of self-worth and confidence. The two chatted about the importance of accurate representations on screen and how their identities as Hispanic women have influenced their approaches to projects.

“Back in the day, when I was a big deal,” Longoria joked, “I wouldn’t do Spanish interviews. I was terrified of not being good enough … I was afraid of being criticized.”

Longoria admitted she didn’t learn Spanish growing up and had to develop her understanding of the Spanish language as she grew and embraced her identity fully. Over the years, the actor has talked about her history and culture.

“I’m proud to have a Mexican heritage, and I’d always deeply rooted my identity in it. Then, about 10 years ago, I went to Mexico to visit the ruins of the Aztec city of Tenochtitlan. I remember thinking before I left, ‘I can’t wait to go to Mexico to learn about my heritage,'” she told Oprah a few years ago.

“But when I got there, I was perceived as American because I didn’t speak Spanish and, at the time, knew very little about the history of Mexico. Yet, in America, I was considered Mexican because of how I looked and my last name. It was confusing.'”

What is Eva Longoria doing today?

After the success of Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria remained a Hollywood mainstay. She acted in movies such as The Sentinel, Over Her Dead Body, and For Greater Glory.

And in 2018, she and her husband, businessman José Bastón, welcomed a son. These days, Longoria concentrates on not only her career and activism but also raising her son to be a proud feminist.

