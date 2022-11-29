Eva Mendes Once Felt Marriage Was Unnecessary Before Her Relationship With Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been in a long term relationship for years now, and have recently been speculated to being married. But before the two became a couple, Mendes wasn’t too receptive of traditional marriages at all.

Why Eva Mendes felt marriage was unnecessary

In her earlier years, Mendes’ views on marriage might have been a bit different than they are currently. At the time, the actor felt that most marriages weren’t really about romance. But rather, the tradition was more of a societal ritual than a proper gesture of love. And it’s a ritual she didn’t feel she needed to follow.

“I just don’t think marriage is necessary, as necessary as society makes it,” Mendes once told Hollywood Life. “And I don’t have a negative point of view on it. I just think it’s a very old tradition and if you look back to what marriage symbolizes in the first place…it has nothing to do with why we get married today.”

She also didn’t think that marriage was too exciting in the first place.

“I don’t know if I want children, but the idea of marriage sounds very boring to me. I have to be honest,” she added.

However, Mendes acknowledged that her tastes may have simply come down to her rebellious attitude.

“I am extremely romantic but I think there is that little rebel inside me that is anti-establishment. It’s just one more fun thing I can rebel against,” she said.

Ryan Gosling once found marriage funny

In his younger years, Gosling’s own opinions on marriage weren’t quite as extreme as his partner’s. He didn’t rule it out, but emphasized that certain requirements had to be met before being pinned down.

“To me, that stuff’s funny,” he said in a 2010 interview with MTV News. “Just the idea that you’re just gonna get married. It depends on the lady. You have to meet somebody that you feel like you can go down that road with. I don’t want to just do it arbitrarily to say that I did.”

But Gosling felt at the time that men and women may have had different motivations when it came down to marriage.

“You know, I change my mind every day,” Gosling once said according to Glamour. “That day, I believed. But men aren’t planning their weddings from the time that we’re six. We’re putting them off as long as we can, and I think we get married for different reasons.”

Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling married?

Mendes and Gosling may have been a couple for a long time, but whether or not they were married remained to be seen. In a recent interview with Today, however, Mendes supported the theory that the two were hitched after all. During the conversation, Mendes would casually refer to Gosling as her husband.

Speaking on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show (via Glamour), Mendes would add further credibility to many suspicions about her and Gosling’s relationship.

“But who says we weren’t already? I like to keep it all mysterious. I’m a very mysterious woman,” she said.

