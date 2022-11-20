Evan Peters Embodied Jeffrey Dahmer so Well That Niecy Nash Didn’t ‘Know’ Him

Evan Peters disappeared so deeply into the role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer that his co-star Niecy Nash said she didn’t know the actor. Here’s how Peters prepared for Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and what he did to unwind after the intense filming process.

Evan Peters | Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Evan Peters prepared extensively for the role of Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Emmy Award-winning actor Evan Peters took his starring role in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story so seriously that he became unrecognizable to his co-stars.

In looks, Peters wasn’t too far off from the serial killer who infamously murdered 17 men between 1978 and 1991. But the actor nailed Dahmer’s distinctive mannerisms and speech patterns, making him disappear into the role.

Peters told The Hollywood Reporter that he prepared for the role by putting weights on his arms to mimic Dahmer’s walking style. He wore the character’s shoes, jeans, and signature glasses for months, and studied recordings of Dahmer to perfect his dialect.

Niecy Nash, who played Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland, said she never really got to know Peters due to his method acting. “People will say, ‘What is Evan like?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know that man,’” Nash said.

Evan Peters explained how he decompressed after starring in ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Mare of Easttown star Evan Peters revealed how he relaxed after months of embodying such a dark character on Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

“Doing the role, I wanted to give it 120 percent the whole way through, so I brought in a lot of darkness and negativity,” Peters explained. “It was just having that end goal in sight, knowing when we were going to wrap and finally being able to breathe and let it go and say, ‘OK, now it’s time to bring in the joy and the lightness and watch comedies and romances and go back to St. Louis and see my family and friends and yeah, watch Step Brothers.’”

Evan Peters will play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's Netflix limited series, 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'



(via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/QsEe9BLsLw) pic.twitter.com/7H68cELZFj — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 24, 2021

The actor previously said it ‘hurt his soul’ to play dark, violent characters

Evan Peters has appeared in nearly every season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, often portraying murderers. His roles as Tate Langdon in season 1 (known in the AHS fandom as Murder House), James March in season 5 (Hotel), and Kai Anderson in season 7 (Cult) forced the actor to depict particularly gruesome and horrific acts of violence.

In a 2018 interview with GQ, Peters explained that he’s nothing like the violent characters he portrayed on the show. “I’m goofy, I’m silly, I like to have fun. I don’t like to yell and scream. I actually hate it,” he said. “I think it’s disgusting and really awful, and it’s been a challenge for me. Horror Story sort of demanded that of me.”

Peters said that playing such dark characters took a toll on him.“It’s been all a massive stretch for me and really difficult to do. It’s hurting my soul and Evan as a person,” he shared. “There’s this massive amount of rage that’s been called upon from me, and the emotional stuff that’s been called on me for Pose has been heartbreaking, and I’m sick. I don’t feel good.”

RELATED: Evan Peters’ Relationships: Who Has the ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Star Dated?