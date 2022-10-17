Eve Best Explains the Significance of Rhaenys Targaryen and Her Dragon Meleys in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9

Rhaenys Targaryen makes an epic choice with her dragon Meleys in the final moments of House of the Dragon Episode 9. With only one episode of season 1 left, Rhaenys’ choice could have dire consequences on the Realm. Eve Best, the actor who brings the character to life, explains why Rhaenys made the choice she did in the episode.

Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen | Ollie Upton/HBO

Meleys the dragon makes an appearance in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9

After episode 8, the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is on a need-to-know basis in King’s Landing. To prevent the news from spreading, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) has Rhaenys locked in her room while she and her father press the other houses to bend the knee. During her captivity, Rhaenys plots how she’ll make a statement without resorting to total carnage.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower with a dead King Viserys in Episode 9 of ‘House of the Dragon’

In the final moments of House of the Dragon Episode 9, Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys come barreling into the throne room amid Aegon Targaryen’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) coronation. While on his deathbed, the King made a statement about “the prince who was promised.” Alicent mistook Viserys’ dying wish to mean he wanted Aegon to sit on the throne, but in reality, he was speaking about his daughter.

Just when it seems like Meleys might wipe out Alicent and her family’s claim to the throne in a fiery rage, the dragon opens its mouth to let out an ear-piercing howl. In the end, Rhaenys and Meleys fly off.

Rhaenys makes the ‘bigger choice’ by not having Meleys kill Alicent, Aegon, and company

After seeing episode 9 of House of the Dragon, many viewers wonder why Rhaenys didn’t seize the opportunity to protect Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) claim to the throne. As Best explained to Vulture: “The temptation is there, right?”

She added: “In the end, she makes a bigger choice. … It’s why she would have made such a great leader. She had, in that moment, all the power. Yet she has respect for Alicent as a woman and a mother. They understand being in the grip of other people who might torch them. They know the only right choice is not to go there.”

According to Best, her character’s decision is also “the intelligent choice” because “in the end, it’s not her battle.” Best also pointed out how Rhaenys started thinking about her escape long before the King’s death. “The escape she makes on the dragon is something that’s been brewing since that very moment she was passed over wrongly, unjustly, for the crown,” Best said. “It’s more about that than a need for revenge or destruction that the men might’ve jumped onto. She’s breaking her own glass ceiling.”

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 10 trailer pits the Targaryens against Hightowers

There is only one episode of House of the Dragon left. According to the teaser for the final episode, Rhaenys warns Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) of Aegon’s claim to the throne. “The Greens are coming for you Rhaenyra,” she warns. “And for your children.”

“You cannot bend the knee to the Hightowers,” Daemon urges. “They stole your birthright.” Since House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season, fans can expect the finale episode to end on an epic cliffhanger.

Tune in to HBO and HBO Max on Sunday night to see the House of the Dragon finale.

