Even Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Know When His Daughter Will Make Appearances at Chiefs Home Games

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a surprise during his team’s first home game of the 2022 NFL season.

The signal-caller’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, brought their 18-month-old daughter, Sterling, to a Thursday night game on Sept. 15 to see her dad play in her person. The athlete later shared his thoughts about having his little one at his games.

Patrick Mahomes saying hi to his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and daughter, Sterling, before game against the Los Angeles Chargers | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

During his weekly guest spot on 610 Sports Radio Kansas City’s The Drive following his first game of the season, Patrick revealed that Brittany told him Sterling already realizes that daddy’s a football player.

“Brittany says that she recognizes that I’m playing football, but I don’t know if she realizes exactly what’s going on,” Patrick told the show host. “She’s definitely getting older now. She’s a kid now, she’s a toddler, not a baby anymore. It’s cool when you go home, and she recognizes you, and does what you’re asking her to do, and she’s super smart. Definitely cool to see her grow up.”

Patrick’s reaction to seeing Sterling at the game

Since Brittany thinks Sterling already recognizes what her dad does, she decided to bring her to a game but didn’t tell Patrick.

“Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!!” Brittany wrote on Instagram.“We stayed up past bedtime to surprise dada on the field today & tell him Goodluck!!! … He thought she wasn’t coming.”

Patrick was asked during the Sept. 19 episode of The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio for his reaction to Brittany surprising him by bringing Sterling to Arrowhead Stadium.

“She’s been in the stadium before, but she was very young and sat in the back and didn’t really know what was going on,” Patrick explained. “This is the first time she actually got to be on the field. It was past her bedtime, that’s why I didn’t expect her to be at the game, but it was cool to see her on the field before the game. She had to leave pretty quickly because she got real tired, real fast.”

Patrick and his wife are expecting baby No. 2

In May, Patrick and Brittany who were married on March 12 in Hawaii, announced that Sterling is going to be a big sister as they are expecting baby No. 2.

In a clip of their baby’s reveal party, Brittany was asked if she thought she was having a boy or a girl. She replied “boy” and turned out to be right. Her NFL star husband was so excited when he learned they were having a son that he jumped into a pool with all of his clothes on.

Once they welcome their second child fans will be hoping he’ll make an appearance at some home games too.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Showing Off Just How Rich They Are With 1 Major Investment