Every Hallmark TV Series, Ranked

Hallmark Channel isn’t just about feel-good movies. Over the years, the channel has produced a number of shows, several of which have developed a loyal following among viewers. From the network’s first drama, Cedar Cove, to the long-running When Calls the Heart, here are all of Hallmark’s original scripted series, ranked by their scores on IMDb.

‘Cedar Cove’

RELATED: ‘Cedar Cove’ Star Andie MacDowell Joins Cast of New Hallmark Channel Series

Hallmark’s first-ever scripted series, Cedar Cove, is based on a book series by Debbie Macomber. The show follows the personal and professional life of Olivia Lockhart (Andie MacDowell), a municipal court judge in the small Puget Sound town of Cedar Cove. It aired for three seasons from 2013 to 2015. The show has a 6.9 rating on IMDb. That’s the lowest of any Hallmark series, but it could be in part because of the series finale, which ended in a way that left Olivia’s story unresolved.

‘Good Witch’

James Dento and Catherine Bell in ‘Good Witch’ | ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Hallmark took its popular Good Witch series of movies and turned it into a show, which premiered in 2015. Both the movies and the show starred Catherine Bell as Cassie Nightingale, a woman with mysterious powers who lives in the small town of Middleton with her daughter, Grace (Bailee Madison). Good Witch – which has a 7.3 rating on IMDb – ran for seven seasons until Hallmark abruptly canceled it in 2021.

‘Chesapeake Shores’

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

Hallmark’s adaptation of Sherryl Woods’ Chesapeake Shores books debuted in 2016. It focuses on Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory) who moves back to her hometown after her divorce, where she reconnects with her first love, Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe). The show also follows various members of Abby’s family, including her dad Mick (Treat Williams) and mom Megan’s (Barbara Niven) complicated relationship. The show has a 7.5 rating on IMDb. The sixth and final season is currently airing, with the series finale set for October 16.

‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’

Crystal Lowe and Geoff Gustafson in ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ | Copyright 2014 Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Eike Schroter

Before it was a movie series, Hallmark’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered was a TV show. Both the show – which lasted for one 10-episode season – and the movies focus on a group of postal employees who work in the dead letter office and make it their mission to track down the intended recipients of undelivered mail. The franchise has a loyal group of fans, who’ve dubbed themselves “POstables,” and a 7.6 rating on IMDb.

‘When Hope Calls’

‘When Hope Calls’ | ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Hallmark’s second-highest-rated series was a streaming-only offering that debuted on Hallmark Movies Now in 2019. When Hope Calls, which is a spinoff of When Calls the Heart, follows two sisters who run an orphanage in the small town of Brookfield. The show has a 7.8 rating on IMDb but lasted for only one season on Hallmark Movies Now. It was later revived by Great American Family, which aired a Christmas special in 2021 and has announced plans for a second season.

‘When Calls the Heart’

Hallmark’s longest-running original series has been going strong since 2014. It’s also the network’s highest-rated show, with a 7.9 on IMDb. When Calls the Heart is a frontier drama about Elizabeth Thatcher, a young woman from Toronto who takes a job as a teacher in the small town of Hope Valley, where she meets and falls for a handsome Mountie. It’s inspired by a book by Janette Oke and stars Erin Krakow as Elizabeth. The show’s fan, aka “Hearties” can look forward to season 10, which is currently in production and should air sometime in 2023.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: The 5 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time, According to Viewers