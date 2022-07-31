Every Movie Premiering on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in August 2022

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is the place to find your favorite stars this August. The Hallmark Channel sister network has four all-new movies on the schedule, including premieres featuring Holly Robinson Peete from The Talk and Meet the Peetes, Lacey Chabert, and Karen Pittman. Here’s what you need to know.

Kavan Smith stars in ‘Big Sky River’

Cassidy Nugent and Emmanuelle Vaugier in ‘Big Sky River’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Allister Foster

When Calls the Heart star Kavan Smith co-stars with Emmanuelle Vaugier in Big Sky River. It’s about a divorced woman named Tara who decides to spend the summer in the small Montana town she visited as a child. Her new neighbor is Sheriff Boone Taylor (Smith). He’s finally found his footing after losing the love of his life. Tara and Boone have a special connection, but when Tara’s stepdaughter reaches out for help, life’s painful realities begin to intrude on her dream of a new life in the country.

Big Sky River premieres Sunday, August 7 at 9 p.m.

‘The Journey Ahead’ features Holly Robinson Peete

Mark Humphrey, Holly Robinson Peete, and Kaylee Bryant in ‘The Journey Ahead’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Allister Foster

In The Journey Ahead, Robinson Peete play an aging Hollywood star named Madeline who’s had a run of bad luck. She hires a young wilderness expert named Sarah (Kaylee Bryant from Legacies) to drive her from Los Angeles to New York for a medical appointment. The trip gets off to a rocky start because of their different lifestyles and personalities. However, they eventually find some common ground. As Madeline and Sarah travel from coast to coast, both women learn that they can’t run from their past if they want to create the future they want.

The Journey Ahead premieres Sunday, August 14 at 9 p.m.

Lacey Chabert stars in ‘Groundswell’

In Groundswell, Mean Girls alum Chabert plays a chef from Atlanta named Emma. Emma travels to Hawaii, where she meets Ben (Ektor Rivera), a handsome, reclusive surf instructor whose lessons help Emma regain her footing in life. Katie Lee Biegel also stars.

In an Instagram post, Chabert praised her co-star Rivera. She wrote that she “had such a great time working” on the movie with him. Rivera returned the compliment. “It was a real pleasure, Lacey!” he wrote. “There are so many great things to say about working with you that the list is endless.”

Groundswell premieres Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m.

‘Unthinkably Good Things’ features Karen Pittman

Join three best friends trip to Italy- Karen Pittman, Erica Ash, Joyful Drake in the all new movie #UnthinkablyGoodThings premiering on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on August 28, part of Mahogany. pic.twitter.com/0p1g8DT4FZ — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (@hallmarkmovie) June 27, 2022

Hallmark’s new Mahogany film franchise is an extension of the company’s line of Mahogany brand greeting cards. The first Mahogany movie, Unthinkably Good Things, premieres in late August. It stars Karen Pittman as a woman named Allison who takes a life-changing trip to Tuscany with her two close friends, Melina (Joyful Drake) and Reesa (Erica Ash). As they enjoy good wine and delicious food, the three women savor their friendship while they inspire each other to take a leap and pursue the life they’ve always wanted.

Unthinkably Good Things premieres Sunday, August 28 at 9 p.m.

