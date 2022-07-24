Every Project Confirmed for Marvel Phase 5 and Beyond

TL;DR:

Marvel Studios unveiled its Phase 5 lineup during San Diego Comic-Con.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will conclude Marvel Phase 4.

Two more Avengers movies will round out the Multiverse Saga during Phase 6.

San Diego Comic-Con has been chock full of exciting pop culture announcements, and Marvel’s Hall H panel on Saturday brought plenty more. Marvel Studios revealed that it’s approaching the end of Phase 4. However, the franchise’s future is looking bright. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled the lineup for Marvel Phase 5 — and it promises to be another winning chapter for the franchise.

Every project confirmed for Marvel Phase 5

That’s right, Marvel Studios unveiled its Phase 5 lineup during SDCC, and fans have a lot to look forward to over the next couple of years. Some movies and shows will come as no surprise, as sequels like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels have been in the works for a while. However, now fans know which phase they’ll fall into — and where they land in comparison to other projects.

Additionally, several projects were given titles and release timelines at SDCC, including Daredevil: Born Again and Captain America: New World Order. While fans knew such shows and films were on the horizon, they now have a clearer picture of when they’ll arrive.

Per Marvel.com, here’s every project confirmed for Marvel Phase 5:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Feb. 17, 2023

Secret Invasion – Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Echo – Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 – Summer 2023

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

Ironheart – Fall 2023

Blade – Nov. 3, 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023/24

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

Daredevil: Born Again – Spring 2024

Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

With so many highly anticipated releases to dive into, Phase 5 can’t get here soon enough. Of course, there are still a few projects left to round out Phase 4. And Kevin Feige officially revealed where Marvel Phase 4 will end.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will round out Marvel Phase 4

As you can probably surmise from the list above, Marvel Studios’ SDCC panel confirmed that Phase 4 will come to an end in 2022. In fact, it will conclude with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which received its first trailer during the convention. Phase 5 will kick off at the beginning of 2023, so the Black Panther sequel will likely set the stage for what’s to come later.

The newly released trailer promises an emotional film, which is fitting given Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death in August 2020. The footage didn’t reveal much about the plot or who will take up the mantle after T’Challa. Those are questions that will be answered as the MCU rounds out Phase 4.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022. Like all of Phase 4, Phase 5, and Phase 6, it’s a part of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga.

Kevin Feige revealed the MCU is currently in the Multiverse Saga

In addition to revealing the end of Marvel Phase 4 and the entire lineup for Phase 5, Kevin Feige finally offered a name for the current slate of MCU projects: the Multiverse Saga.

The first three phases of the MCU were called the Infinity Saga, a nod to the Infinity Stones Thanos would collect and use to wreak havoc during Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

With Phase 5 leaning heavily into the multiverse, the Multiverse Saga feels like a fitting and to-the-point title for the franchise’s second go-round. It also suggests that the time and space shenanigans won’t stop with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In fact, Marvel’s multiverse is likely to play a major role through Phase 6. And SDCC confirmed a few projects for Phase 6 of the MCU as well, including two more Avengers movies.

Marvel already has big plans for Phase 6

Marvel Phase 6 isn’t fleshed out quite so thoroughly as Phase 5, but Kevin Feige revealed where it will begin. The MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot will kick off Phase 6 on Nov. 28, 2024. Fans have been eager to get their hands on this film, so it’s an exciting place to start the next chapter.

More exciting still, Marvel has two additional Avengers movies planned for Phase 6. Like Infinity War and Endgame, the pair will be connected to one another and serve as conclusions to the current saga. Unlike those two films, the wait between them will be much shorter.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently slated to arrive on May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to hit theaters on Nov. 7, 2025.

The title of the first film suggests we’ll see Jonathan Majors’ Kang again — and that he could become the major villain fans are hoping for. We’ll have to wait and see how that pans out, but there’s no shortage of Marvel content to keep us occupied in the meantime.

