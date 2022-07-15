Every ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestant to Host a ‘Drag Race’ Franchise

RuPaul’s Drag Race has become an international phenomenon over the years, with spinoff series in several countries around the world. Some Drag Race alumni have even gotten the honor of hosting or being a permanent judge on Drag Race in their home countries.

Brooke Lynn Hytes | Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Brooke Lynn Hytes hosts ‘Canada’s Drag Race’

After placing second in Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Canadian queen Brooke Lynn Hytes famously became the first Drag Race alumna to go from the main stage to the judges’ table.

On Canada’s Drag Race, Brooke Lynn sits alongside Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor as a main judge as well as a host of the show. On the Canadian version of Drag Race, all three judges share an equal input in judging decisions as well as hosting duties in the werkroom.

Brooke Lynn has also expanded her cred as a judge with Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World, the first international version of the show and first vs. The World installment of the series.

Nicky Doll hosts ‘Drag Race France’

Nicky Doll made history on Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race as the first French queen to sashay into the werkroom. She ultimately placed tenth, but left her mark on the competition.

When Drag Race expanded to France in 2022, Nicky Doll was a natural choice to host the show. On Drag Race France, Nicky takes on the role of RuPaul as the host and a main judge. She’s joined on the judges’ panel by Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile.

Jiggly Caliente is a judge on ‘Drag Race Philippines’

Jiggly Caliente was a fan-favorite queen back on Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and she reintroduced herself to Drag Race fans in 2021 with her return on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. In addition to her time on Drag Race, Jiggly made a name for herself as an actor, notably having a recurring role on the hit FX series Pose.

In 2022, Jiggly Caliente was announced as a permanent judge on Drag Race Philippines, sitting alongside host Paolo Ballesteros. Jiggly was a natural fit for the job: she was born in the island nation and speaks fluent Tagalog.

Drag Race Philippines will make history as the first international Drag Race with its own Untucked.

Rita Baga will host ‘Drag Race Belgique’

Rita Baga made her mark on Season 1 of Canada’s Drag Race. But the Montreal-based queen has a connection to Belgium as well: she went to school there when she was younger.

With her announcement as the host of Drag Race Belgique, Rita Baga is the first Drag Race alumna to go on to host a Drag Race franchise somewhere other than their native country.

“Can’t wait to show you the talented queens that are reigning in the beautiful Belgium, this country that has been my home few years ago when I was completing my university degree,” Rita said in an Instagram post. “The drag scene in Belgium is vibrant, dynamic, and unique!”

Pangina Heals hosted ‘Drag Race Thailand’ before competing on ‘UK vs. The World’

The OG host and contestant, Pangina Heals became the first queen to go from the judges’ table to the main stage in 2022 on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World.

Drag Race Thailand was renewed for a third season in 2021.

