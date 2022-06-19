Every ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ International Spin-Off Due For Release in 2022 and Beyond

RuPaul’s Drag Race has spread far beyond the shores of the United States over the past decade, with several international versions of the show highlighting their own countries’ drag talent. 2022 is set to be the biggest year yet for non-American Drag Race.

(L-R back row): Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, Monét X Change, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne, Trinity the Tuck, (L-R front row) Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1/Paramount+

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World’ was the first international competition

In February 2022, RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered its first-ever international competition, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World. With the UK as its host country, the competition welcomed Drag Race queens from the US, Canada, Holland, and Thailand to compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World.”

‘Drag Race España’ season 2 premiered in spring 2022

Soon after UK vs The World came season 2 of Drag Race España, hosted by Supremme De Luxe and featuring Veneno creators Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi on its judging panel.

‘Drag Race France’ is hosted by Nicky Doll

The first season of Drag Race France premiered in June 2022. The show is hosted by Drag Race season 12 album Nicky Doll, the show’s first French contestant. Nicky will be joined by French TV host Daphné Bürki and dancer Kiddy Smile.

Jiggly Caliente is a judge on ‘Drag Race Philippines’

Drag Race Thailand was the first international Drag Race spinoff, premiering in 2018. In August 2022, Drag Race will welcome its second Southeast Asian country into the family: the Philippines.

Drag Race and All Stars alum Jiggly Caliente, who grew up in the island nation and speaks fluent Tagalog, serves as a judge on the panel.

Drag Race Philippines will also make history as the first non-American Drag Race with its own Untucked after-show.

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ season 3

Canada’s Drag Race historically has premiered in the summer, and season 3 of Canada’s Drag Race is slated to premiere on July 14, 2022.

‘Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World’ is confirmed for later this year

In addition to season 3 of Canada’s Drag Race, fans will get to see their favorite Canuck queens compete in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World, set for release later in 2022.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ season 2

In 2021, Drag Race went to Australia and New Zealand for the first time in RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. The show’s second premieres July 30, 2022.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ season 4 is coming later in 2022

The fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was first announced in late 2021, and will likely premiere in the fall of 2022.

‘Drag Race Belgique’ was announced

One of the newest entries into the Drag Race universe, Drag Race Belgique will bring queens living in Belgium onto the main stage. Past queens such as Drag Race Holland‘s Sederginne and Vanessa Van Cartier and Drag Race España‘s Juriji Der Klee and Inti have lived in Belgium for years.

‘Drag Race Thailand’ is making a return for season 3

Following co-host Pangina Heals’ epic run on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World, Drag Race Thailand has been confirmed to be returning for a third season. The season was first announced on Instagram in 2021.

‘Drag Race Italia’ season 2 has begun casting

Drag Race Italia first premiered in the fall of 2021 and was filled with drama from start to finish. The second season was first confirmed in March 2022 when the casting call was posted.

‘Drag Race Sverige’ is coming

The first Drag Race franchise in Scandinavia, Drag Race Sverige will bring together some of Sweden’s most talented queens. The show began casting in spring 2022.

