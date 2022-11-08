Everything We Know About Kate Middleton’s 2022 Christmas Carol Concert

Kate Middleton is hosting another Christmas carol concert.

The 2022 Christmas carol concert is expected to be similar to the same event in 2021.

It will also feature tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.

Held at Westminster Abbey, the U.K.’s ITV will air the concert on Dec. 24.

Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert is back. Once again, she’s organizing a holiday TV special featuring musical performances and more. Ahead, learn about the Princess of Wales’ 2022 Christmas carol concert. Plus, how it will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2022 Kate Middleton Christmas carol concert will be similar to the same event in 2021

Kensington Palace announced the return of Kate’s Christmas carol concert in a November 2022 press release. It seems the upcoming concert will be much like 2021’s.

Westminster Abbey in London, England, will once again serve as the venue. Similarly, the event itself will take place days before it airs on TV.

Per the press release, Kate will host the 2022 Christmas carol concert on Dec. 15 before the U.K.’s ITV airs the special program on Dec. 24.

“The carol service will celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring: forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating legacies of humility and kindness, whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss,” the press release read per Marie Claire.

Supported by Prince William and Kate’s Royal Foundation, the Christmas Carol service will “combine both traditional and modern elements, reaching people of all faiths and none.”

It will also recognize the “selfless efforts of individuals, families, and communities across the UK,” and “highlight the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all.”

There will be readings from special guests and musical performances from the Abbey Choir and more. The Christmas carol concert will join British royals, frontline workers, military personnel, volunteers, staffers at charities, and more. Like the 2021 event, the backdrop will be a festively decorated Westminster Abbey.

The 2022 Christmas carol concert will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

One major difference is that the 2022 Christmas carol concert will honor Queen Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

It will “pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including empathy, compassion and support for others,” according to the press release.

“These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the U.K. in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them.”

Kate Middleton previously gave a surprise performance at the Christmas carol concert

Among the performers at the 2021 concert titled, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, was Kate. The 40-year-old accompanied singer Tom Walker on the piano in a surprise performance as he sang his song, “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.”

While the press release didn’t include any details on Kate taking the stage for the 2022 concert, it’s certainly possible considering her past performance.

Kate’s Christmas carol concert airs on the U.K.’s ITV on Dec. 24.

