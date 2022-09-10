Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral and How to Watch It

Buckingham Palace announced the sad news on Sept. 8, 2022, that Queen Elizabeth II, had died.

At the time of her death, the queen’s eldest son became Britain’s monarch. In a statement, King Charles III asked for a period of royal mourning to be observed until after the queen’s funeral. Here is what we know so far about the royal family matriarch’s funeral including how to watch it where you are with or without cable.

When and where Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will take place

The queen’s body will lie in state at Westminster Hall beginning Sept. 14. There will be a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall with royal family members following behind the coffin. The journey will be silent expect for minute guns firing from nearby parks and Big Ben tolling.

King Charles approved the day of his mother’s funeral will be a bank holiday in the U.K. The service will be held at Westminster Abbey where the queen married Prince Philip in 1947 and where her coronation took place in 1953. The last English monarch to have a funeral at the Abbey was King George II in 1760.

Her funeral will be on Sept. 19, at 6 a.m. ET.

Across the UK and overseas, flowers have been laid, bells have tolled, and Gun Salutes have been fired in tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/bOd1a1Gu7T — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022

Who will be attending?

Around 2,000 guests are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. Britian’s royal family will be joined by members of other royal families from several European countries.

A number of world leaders will also be on hand including U.S. President Biden. Speaking at an event in Ohio he told reporters: “I don’t know what the details are yet, but I’ll be going.”

Current U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who the queen appointed just two days before her death, will be there as well as all the surviving former Prime Ministers and many senior U.K. politicians.

How to watch the funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is expected to be watched by millions around the globe and there are several ways to see it.

Major TV and cable networks such as NBC, ABC, CNN, and FOX are expected to carry the funeral live. If you don’t have a cable subscription you can live stream the funeral service on BBC and Peacock among other platforms.

Where will the queen be buried?

After the queen’s coffin makes its final journey out of London, it will be transported to Windsor.

Following Prince Philip’s funeral service, his coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault set below St. George’s chapel. However, with the Queen’s death, he is expected to be relocated and the couple reunited to lie together at the King George VI memorial chapel elsewhere within St. George’s.

