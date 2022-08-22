Everything Means Something in ‘House of the Dragon’: Premiere Contains Clues and No ‘Filler’

If you’ve read Fire and Blood, you know what’s to come in House of the Dragon. However, the HBO series has already dropped several hints about what to expect for those fans who haven’t read the books. Discover the many clues laid out in the premiere episode of House of the Dragon.

Paddy Considine as Viserys, Sian Brooke as Aemma, Michael Carter as Jaehaerys Targaryen, as Steve Toussaint Corlys Velaryon, and Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen | Ollie Upton/HBO

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel doesn’t contain any ‘filler’

If you’ve read George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire and Blood, you know the story that will unfold this season — or at least part of it. HBO has not renewed the series for a second season at publication. However, showrunners are ready with more story for when they do (via Collider).

According to Rhaenyra actor Milly Alcock, the premiere episode contains clues about what’s to come in House of the Dragon. Alcock assured Wired: “Every scene is in there to further evoke the story.”

Emily Carey, who plays young Alicent Hightower, agreed. “There’s no filler whatsoever,” she added.

Rhaenys getting passed over are vital to the ‘House of the Dragons’ plot

Viserys (Paddy Considine) saving Prince Baelon over Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) plays a pivotal role in the show’s narrative. However, the glimpse of the ceremony where Viserys is chosen as king over his cousin is just as important. In the brief scene, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the eldest grandchild, gets passed over as heir to the Iron Throne.

As revealed in the House of the Dragon premiere, most of Westeros believes she’d be a better ruler over Viserys. Many call her “the Queen Who Never Was.”

A Song of Ice and Fire. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/aeBGJJwFRl — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 22, 2022

Despite her title — one Best says Rhaenys hates being reminded of — Rhaenys and her husband Lord Corlys Valaryon (Steve Toussaint) possess insight regarding the state of affairs at King’s Landing. There seems to be peace in Westeros, but we all know the Long Winter is coming. As Rhaenys remarks during the tournament Viserys organizes ahead of the birth of his son, the competitors’ lack of experience on the battlefield is concerning. King’s Landing has been under Targaryen rule and protection for centuries, leaving the empire in a weakened state. Whenever the day comes to defend Westeros, they won’t be ready — yet another clue about what’s to come in this season of House of the Dragon.

The Iron Throne contains a clue about Viserys Targaryen’s fate

In other subtle but powerful moments from the House of the Dragon premiere, King Viserys sustains injuries from sitting on the Iron Throne. He has a pussing wound on his back that won’t heal. Later, when he banishes Daemon (Matt Smith) from King’s Landing, Viserys cuts his hand on the throne. The difficulty Viserys experiences sitting on this symbol of power undoubtedly hints at the future troubles he’ll experience in his position as ruler.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen | Ollie Upton/HBO

What clues did you see in the first episode of House of the Dragon? New episodes air Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

