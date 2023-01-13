Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Last of Us’ on HBO

The highly anticipated HBO drama series The Last of Us premieres this weekend on Jan. 15, 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the series, including the video game that inspired the plot and who is in the cast. Find out when The Last of Us starts on HBO.

Pedro Pascal as Joel | Liane Hentscher/HBO

‘The Last of Us’ releases on Jan. 15 on HBO

The first season of The Last of Us starts on Sunday, Jan. 15. Season 1 will consist of nine episodes. Fans can stream episode 1 beginning at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The episode will also be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max.

At publication, we don’t know the titles of any episodes. What we do know is the airdates. After the premiere, new episodes of The Last of Us will air weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET:

Episode 2 — Jan. 22, 2023

Episode 3 — Jan. 29, 2023

Episode 4 — Feb. 5, 2023

Episode 5 — Feb. 12, 2023

Episode 6 — Feb. 19, 2023

Episode 7 — Feb. 26, 2023

Episode 8 — Mar. 5, 2023

Episode 9 — Mar. 12, 2023

‘The Last of Us’ premise is based on the video game

Naughty Dog and Sony Computer Entertainment first developed the action-adventure game The Last of Us in 2013. Now, the game has inspired the HBO series. According to the logline, The Last of Us “takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

The show follows a similar plot to The Last of Us video game, where players control Joel, who escorts Ellie across a post-apocalyptic landscape. Like the game, the HBO series will feature hostile humans and cannibalistic creatures infected by a mutated fungus.

Two ‘Game of Thrones’ stars reunite in ‘The Last of Us’ cast

The cast of The Last of Us includes two Game of Thrones stars, Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal. Ramsey played Lyanna Mormont and Pascal played Oberyn Martell.

The HBO series includes several actors from the network’s other successful series, including Murray Bartlett of The White Lotus fame and Euphoria star Storm Reid. The cast of The Last of Us also includes actors like:

Anna Torv (Mindhunter, Fringe)

Troy Baker (Batman: The Long Halloween)

Nick Offerman (Parks & Rec, Making It)

Ashley Johnson (Blindspot, Growing Pains)

Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D)

Nico Parker (Dumbo)

Merle Dandridge (Station 19, The Flight Attendant)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets, Candy)

Jeffrey Pierce (The Stranger Within, The Foreigner)

Lamar Johnson (The Next Step, The Hate U Give)

‘The Last of Us’ Season 2: what are the chances?

Fans of the video game know there with two parts to the original game and the Left Behind expansion, there’s plenty of story for the HBO series to last more than one season. However, that depends on ratings, fan reception, and cast availability.

If the show does well, there’s a good chance The Last of Us could return with another season in the future. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for the latest on future seasons.

Watch The Last of Us on HBO and HBO Max.