Everything ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Has Said About the Status of the Prequel ‘The First 9’

Sons of Anarchy had a successful seven-season run on FX, followed up by the spinoff series Mayans MC. But that wasn’t the only project that creator Kurt Sutter had planned for his TV universe. Before Sons of Anarchy came to an end, Sutter was in talks to produce a limited prequel series called The First 9. But after the Disney/Fox merger, all of those prequel plans fell apart.

‘Sons of Anarchy’ dropped hints about Kurt Sutter’s prequel project

Sons of Anarchy introduced viewers to Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the VP of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original — aka SAMCRO — in Charming, California.

The events of that first season begin when Jax finds a manifesto written by one of SAMCRO’s founding members — his late father, John Teller. In the manifesto, John shared his plans and visions for the club. Which were very different from what the current president at the time — Jax’s stepfather Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman) — had in mind.

Inspired by his father’s words, Jax goes on a personal journey throughout the series where he questions his role in the club, his relationships, and his path in life. Fans are also given a few details about SAMCRO’s founding members as the show progresses.

But Sutter wanted to tell the club’s origin story and show fans how it all began for the nine original members via a prequel titled The First 9.

Everything Kurt Sutter has said about ‘The First 9’

Back in 2014, Sutter revealed some details about The First 9 during a live chat with Nerdcore Movement. He said it was his idea to make a limited series about SAMCRO’s founding members. And, he also wanted to release John Teller’s manuscript titled The Life and Death of Sam Crow.

“As we started thinking more and more about this prequel on the First 9, at this point I’m thinking more of a one off like a miniseries, like maybe 10 episodes or two 8 episodes seasons. I felt like to put out that manuscript with his history before that aired was going to handcuff me too much,” Sutter said.

He later told Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to begin the series in Vietnam with John Teller and Piney (William Lucking). Then, the subsequent episodes would focus on each guy who joins the first nine. He later changed his mind on doing 10 to 16 episodes over a season or two, and landed on the idea of four two-hour episodes.

“[I]t takes place in probably one of the most tumultuous periods, politically and socially, in the 60s with the Vietnam War. I wanted to really let the time and place and politics influence story,” Sutter said.

The ‘Sons of Anarchy’ admits things don’t look hopeful for the prequel

Giving more insight into why he chose not to release the manuscript for The Life and Death of Sam Crow, Sutter said he didn’t want to “step on what [he] could possibly do with that” or “counter any kind of mythology” that he put out there.

“My plan is now to wait until we do the prequel and then put it out because then we’ll see the end of the prequel will see John Teller start to produce that manuscript or at least the process in beginning the writings,” Sutter said in a Facebook live.

Sutter and his co-creator Elgin James ultimately decided to go with Mayans MC as the first SOA spinoff instead of The First 9. However, before he was able to renew his focus on the prequel, Sutter had a falling out with his new bosses.

After Fox merged with Disney, Sutter was ultimately fired and showrunning duties for Mayans MC were handed over to James. With Sutter and Disney parting ways, he admitted to Deadline that the possibility of The First 9 happening “doesn’t look that hopeful.”

“It’s their property. They’re not going to let me take it somewhere else. Right now, that relationship is in flux. With time and a shift in attitude, will we be able to do it? I don’t know. Hopefully. Maybe,” Sutter said.

