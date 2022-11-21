Everything to Know About the Hulu Original ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

True crime dramas are basking in the spotlight these days. From Hulu Original The Dropout to the Netflix series Inventing Anna, these series have enticed audiences from the start. Now, a new one lands on Hulu on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Here’s everything you need to know about the Hulu Original Welcome to Chippendales.

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ stars Kumail Nanjiani | Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu

What is ‘Welcome to Chippendales?’

The Hulu Original Welcome to Chippendales follows the story of the rise of the most famous group of male strippers in the world, Chippendales. Somen “Steve” Banerjee, played by Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani, founded the group after immigrating from India. Of course, as any outrageous story of success always tells us, there’s no way to make it to the top without making a few enemies along the way.

Hulu’s synopsis for the show reads:

A sprawling true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Shakman will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. Hulu

Other than Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales features Murray Bartlett, Justin L. Wilson, and Juliette Lewis. Fans may recognize Bartlett from his role in the first season of The White Lotus as Armond. Wilson’s resume includes roles in Madame Secretary. Lewis garnered fame in the ’80s and ’90s in movies like National Lampoon’s Chrismas Vacation, From Dusk Till Dawn, and Natural Born Killers. Lewis also recently appeared in the Showtime hit, Yellowjackets.

Where can I watch ‘Welcome to Chippendales?’

Welcome to Chippendales is a Hulu original, meaning that only those with a subscription to Hulu gain access to the series once it premieres on Nov. 22. However, Hulu plans for a weekly release of episodes, which might be disappointing for those of us who love a good binge-watch. The first two episodes drop on Nov. 22, but after that, a new episode premieres every Tuesday. Sticking to a weekly release, the finale airs on Jan. 3, 2023.

Let it all hang this weekend #WelcometoChippendales pic.twitter.com/eLFlahyz8h — Welcome to Chippendales on Hulu ? (@wtchippendales) November 19, 2022

Who owned Chippendales?

Banerjee wanted the American dream, and after a failed attempt at running a backgammon club, he bought a nightclub in Los Angeles, California. He began featuring acts like female mud wrestling, and exotic female dancing before a troupe of male strippers auditioned for him. This gave him the idea to start the Chippendales. He eventually enlisted the help of Nick de Noia, an Emmy award-winning producer. Things went sour between the business partners and lead to Banerjee hiring someone to murder de Noia. Welcome to Chippendales will cover Banerjee’s rise and fall in the industry.

The Hulu Original Welcome to Chippendales premieres on Nov. 22, 2022.

