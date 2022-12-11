All the Evidence That Taylor Swift Wrote a Hit Song for ‘Glee’ Star Cory Monteith

Taylor Swift may have dated former Glee star Cory Monteith, and fans think the singer wrote a hit song about their brief relationship. Here’s all the evidence that Swift wrote a single from her 2010 album Speak Now for Monteith.

‘Glee’ star Cory Monteith said he and Taylor Swift were ‘just friends’

Taylor Swift and Cory Monteith were rumored to be dating in the spring of 2010 after they were photographed together at a Grammys party. They also reportedly spent time together at a Hollywood bowling alley. Their short-lived romance would have taken place after Swift had her heart broken by John Mayer, but before she started her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

In a May 2010 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host asked Monteith about the dating rumors. “No, we’re just friends,” he replied. “I don’t know where the time is to date these days.” When Degeneres insisted that he and Swift would make a “cute couple,” Monteith responded, “She’s lovely.”

One day after the Glee star’s tragic death in 2013, Swift tweeted (per Taste of Country), “Speechless. And for the worst reason.”

Taylor Swift may have written the song ‘Mine’ about her relationship with Cory Monteith

Fans think the song “Mine” from Taylor Swift’s 2010 album Speak Now is about Cory Monteith. The pop star said she wrote all of the songs by herself, making it possible that the love song “Mine” was autobiographical. The track was released a few months after Swift’s rumored romance with the Glee star.

The singer has said that “Mine” is about her tendency to run from love. “It’s been sort of a recent tendency, and I think it’s because, for me, every really direct example of love that I’ve had in front of me has ended in goodbye and ended in break-ups and things like that,” Swift explained (per Songfacts). “So I think I’ve developed this pattern of running away when it comes time to fall in love and stay in a relationship. The song is sort of about finding the exception to that and finding someone who would make you believe in love and realize that it could work out, because I’m never ever going to go past hoping that love works out.”

Interestingly, actor Naya Rivera performed a cover of “Mine” in season 4 of Glee.

Fans think the singer definitely wrote ‘Mine’ for the ‘Glee’ star

Taylor Swift fans discussed the theory that she wrote “Mine” for Cory Monteith in a Reddit thread.

“So I’m a huge Gleek as well as a Swiftie and I was creeping the instagram led by Cory Monteith’s mom tonight and I noticed a while ago in her story (highlights) she shared a picture of Taylor & Cory with the song Mine playing,” wrote one fan. “I know it’s been rumoured Mine was about Cory but never confirmed. I remember reading that Taylor said Mine was about a guy she briefly dated but wasn’t ready to get into a relationship with because she had just got out of one (with John Mayer), but she wrote it imagining what their relationship would have been like. Because of the timing, their photos and Cory’s interview on Ellen, everyone guessed the song was about Cory.”

The fan added that Swift revealed the subject of the song texted her after he heard it, recognizing the lyrics were about him. “Given I feel Cory would share with his mom if this song was about him – is this kinda confirmation Mine was about him?” the fan wondered.

Another fan wrote, “I think you’re right. She started hanging out with Cory after her and John broke up and wasn’t ready for another relationship.”

