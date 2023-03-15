‘Evil Dead’ Movies Ranked, According to Letterboxd

Sam Raimi is the twisted mastermind behind the Evil Dead movies that shook the horror movie genre forever. They’re frequently put on repeat around the Halloween season, occasionally making their way back to the silver screen for the holiday. Evil Dead fans ranked their favorite movies via Letterboxd, so here’s a look at how they’re listed from worst to best.

4. ‘Evil Dead’ (2013)

Jane Levy as Mia | TriStar Pictures

Letterboxd Rating: 3.4/5

Fede Álvarez’s Evil Dead took the movies in its own direction in 2013. It continues a familiar plot reminiscent of the franchise’s early installments, but it instills a new protagonist who heads to a remote cabin with her friends for entirely different reasons. Jane Levy takes on the lead role of Mia, who is hoping to gain control over her sobriety. There, they encounter the Book of the Dead, which awakens demons bent on possessing them one by one.

Despite still taking home an above-average score, Evil Dead is the most divisive franchise installment yet. Mia’s dramatic stakes didn’t resonate with all audiences, but the film was celebrated for its extreme amount of bloodshed. The final act goes balls-to-the-wall with a chainsaw to the mouth and all, although it wasn’t quite enough to overtake any of the previous entries.

3. ‘The Evil Dead’ (1981)

Ellen Sandweiss as Cheryl | New Line Cinema

Letterboxd Rating: 3.7/5

Raimi’s The Evil Dead started it all in 1981, launching the demonic terrors that would inspire the movies to follow. Bruce Campbell delivered what’s now considered an iconic performance as Ash Williams, who longtime fans continue to yearn for in modern iterations. This marks the first time that the Book of the Dead unleashed these demons.

The film initially received the X rating, which was typically saved for pornographic media. As a result, it was switched to an NC-17 rating due to its extreme violence and gore. However, 1981’s The Evil Dead is far from the highest-ranked franchise installment with fans. Nevertheless, its impact will never disappear.

2. ‘Army of Darkness’ (1992)

Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams | Universal Pictures

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5

Raimi went the comedy route with 1992’s Army of Darkness, jumping back in time to 1300 A.D., where he once again fights the dead. This time, he must track down the Necronomicon to make his way back home, but he once again shows why he’s not the brightest bulb and is quite the screw-up.

Army of Darkness earned a high placement thanks to its quotable one-liner dialogue and entertaining plot that never takes itself too seriously. This old-school adventure flick brings something unique to the Evil Dead movies that can’t be matched by the more serious installments.

1. ‘Evil Dead II’ (1987)

Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams | Rosebud Releasing

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

Evil Dead II hit theaters six years after Raimi’s original, bringing comedy into the sequel, that’s also a remake. Campbell returns to the role of Ash, bringing his girlfriend with him to a remote cabin in the woods. After he plays an archeologist’s tape recordings, he awakens evil powers.

Campbell’s Ash really comes into his own in Evil Dead II, but it doesn’t lack the gore from its predecessor. Raimi really outdid himself here, which rubbed audiences the right way. Longtime fans celebrate the film’s campy quality that doesn’t abandon its horror elements, making it the best-ranked Evil Dead movie there.