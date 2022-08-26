‘Evil’: Michael Emerson Discusses Leland Townsend’s Content Wickedness: ‘I Think Leland as an Operative for Evil With a Small E’

TV is riddled with a slew of villains that take the cake for being maniacal and downright disastrous to all of humanity. But as the Paramount+ series, Evil ended its third season, its lead villain Leland Townsend proves he is just as bad as the rest, possibly even worse. Evil actor Michael Emerson sat down with Showbiz Cheatsheet to discuss what sets Leland apart from other antagonists, his character’s grand plan, and what is next for the fourth season.

[WARNING: This article contains minor spoilers for Evil.]

Michael Emerson says Leland had no inhibitions as a villain in ‘Evil’

From the get-go, fans realize Dr. Leland Townsend is not an ordinary character who happens to find himself entangled with Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers). At first meet, there is a dark spark in his eyes as he is not one to hide his true evil intentions. Evil star Michael Emerson explains that Leland is, in a way, content with wreaking havoc in the shadows as he fulfills plans of the occult and hell.

“Well, I do think he’s at peace with himself and his mission,” says Emerson, “Often when you play villains, you have to deal with their own self-incrimination and guilt, and they know they’re doing wrong. Leland, I think, is a happy and, dare I say, well-adjusted villain because he’s just he’s having a grand time, I think. And whenever one of his little plans gets derailed, then he always has something else to move on to. He has a lot of irons in the fire, and it keeps him busy and happy. And he’s a good improviser. So many of his plans work out.”

But is Leland considered evil by Emerson’s standards? “By most common standards, he’s a pretty terrible person who is heartless and violence, all of that. He has some redeeming features. He has a sense of humor, and he has manners. But he’s willing to put on appearances and be sociable. So he’s not monstrous or a rampaging thing,” explained the actor. Whether or not Leland is truly evil is up for interpretation.

The Evil actor compares his character to a hustler in the busy streets of New York City. When asked if Leland could be saved or redeemed, Emerson answered, “This would make Leland laugh so hard.”

Leland Townsend is a master manipulator for the greater evil, but what is his plan?

There is no denying that Leland’s greatest ability is his seamless manipulation. Perfectly displayed when she turns Kristen’s mother, Sheryl (Christine Lahti), to the dark side.

“I think Leland has a good eye for people who are wavering. People that want something and they may be willing to give up a lot to get it. And so that’s like putty in his hands,” explained Emerson. “Then he knows just how to go to work because he has resources that other wicked people don’t. And he can make their dreams come true in a way. So the world is his playground on some level. And I think Cheryl, he knew what Cheryl was from the get-go.” But what are Leland’s ulterior motives and grand plans in Evil?

Emerson admits Evil does its job of not revealing the bigger picture and is unsure of what Leland’s finale is. “He seems to go from battle to battle, and we have no idea what the war is. I don’t know what the end game is,” said the actor. Leland could very well be just a “purveyor of mischief.”

In the third season, Leland continues his plans and has escalated to running a company to help him do his bidding. The big reveal comes when Kristen learns her embryo was stolen and in the hands of Leland. But even Emerson admits that Leland could be ruffling some feathers for amusement.

Michael Emerson is unclear about what is next for Leland Townsend in ‘Evil’ Season 4

Evil focuses on the possibility of the demonic’s existence in people’s ordinary lives. All the while questioning the presence of the divine by posing whether or not they are real or tricks of science. Emerson explains the series has layers of complexity, even with Leland.

“I think Leland as an operative for evil with a small E,” explained the actor. “I’m more into them micro units of behaviors and choices. And I think that’s part of the charm of the show, is that if it brings us to this sort of landscape where huge forces seem to be pitted against one another, and yet it’s played out in the details of every episode, there’s some detailed story, a real-life story. How do those titanic powers play in the everyday?”

With Evil Season 4 approved on Paramount+, Emerson has no idea where his character is headed next. The actor admits, “No, I know nothing. I know nothing about it, except that it’ll probably be good, and I’ll be excited to read the scripts as they get written. But and I’d have to say also, I’m happy not to know. It’s. It’s more fun and more surprising.”

Watch Evil on Paramount+.

