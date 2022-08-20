Ewan McGregor Reveals If He Will Ever Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

It’s getting harder and harder to name actors who are not a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It seems like everyone in Hollywood wants to be a part of this massive franchise. One actor who has not joined the Marvel universe is Ewan McGregor. McGregor recently shared his thoughts on if he will ever join the MCU.

Ewan McGregor has been a part of other large franchises

Ewan McGregor | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

McGregor has a long movie career with many iconic roles in movies like Big Fish, Beauty and the Beast, Moulin Rouge!, Trainspotting, Christopher Robin, and Doctor Sleep. While the actor has not joined the world of Marvel yet, Ewan McGregor has been a part of the Star Wars universe and the DCEU. In DC, he had a one-off role as Black Mask in Birds of Prey.

He is best known for his role in Star Wars as Obi-Wan Kenobi. He played the role in the prequel trilogy beginning with Episode I – The Phantom Menace and reprised the role in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. He has a lot of experience with playing recurring characters and starring in major blockbuster films that would translate well to the MCU.

Ewan McGregor addresses if he will ever join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Ewan McGregor isn't really interested in joining the MCU



"I'm in this Star Wars world … I'm not looking for that" pic.twitter.com/KkIYFTqU7Q — Culture Crave ? (@CultureCrave) August 14, 2022

During a panel at Fan Expo Boston (shared by Comicbook.com), Ewan McGregor was asked if he had any interest in being approached by Marvel Studios for a role. McGregor seems hesitant about joining a new universe, but the 51-year-old actor isn’t sure how he will feel about it in the near future.

“I don’t know. I don’t know that I want to do that,” McGregor responded. “Because I love doing all different kinds of work. It’s true. I love to direct. I’d like to be in the theater again. I definitely want to do this again, you know, I’m in this Star Wars world. I feel like I don’t need another… I’m not looking for that anyway. I feel like I shouldn’t say I wouldn’t do it because in two years time you’ll be like, ‘You said you were never going to do this!’ But I’m not looking for it particularly.”

McGregor continues to be a major part in the Star Wars universe but it’s unclear if he will ever return to the role. If there is no season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, perhaps a trip to Marvel could be in the works.

What is Ewan McGregor doing next?

While Ewan McGregor won’t be joining Marvel anytime soon, the actor still remains quite busy. He still has two more movies set to release in 2022. The first is a comedy-drama called Raymond and Ray. Mcgregor co-stars with Ethan Hawke as two half brothers who reunite at their father’s funeral, who they both had a complicated relationship with.

He will also be voicing Sebastian J. Cricket in Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio. The stop-motion animated film is premiering on Netflix soon and will be drastically different from the live-action Pinocchio remake coming to Disney+. It is set to premiere on Netflix this holiday season.

RELATED: ‘Star Wars’ Actor Ewan McGregor Shares 1 Challenge He Had While Filming the Prequels