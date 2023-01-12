‘Ex on the Beach Couples’: MTV Reveals Cast, Premiere Date for New Series

MTV is expanding the Ex on the Beach universe. The new show Ex on the Beach Couples features six couples who are on the verge of getting engaged. The only thing standing in their way? Unresolved issues with one partner’s ex.

‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ premieres Feb. 9

Ex on the Beach Couples’ | MTV

Will the Ex on the Beach Couples cast members be able to work through their issues and move forward in their relationships? Through a series of intense challenges and strength-building exercises, they’ll decide if they’re ready for happily ever after. In the dramatic finale, each couple will have to either choose to make the ultimate commitment to their partner and get engaged or split up and go their separate ways forever.

Ex on the Beach Couples premieres Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET after Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Kamie Crawford hosts the series.

Meet the ‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ cast

[L-R] Ben and Jade; Jamie and Thailah; Ben and Holly | MTV

Here are the six couples (and their exes) who will star in the new Ex on the Beach spinoff.

Ben and Jade: Australian couple Ben and Jade have been saving for a house and are also talking about starting a family. Ben, a motivated business owner, wants to prove that he’s devoted to Jade. But Jade has her doubts. Her jealousy over Ben’s most recent ex, Kellie, has thrown a serious wrench in their relationship.

Jamie and Thailah: Jamie (aka J Dragon) and Thailah are both DJs who met at a party. Their relationship got serious fast. Then, Jamie asked Thailah to be in an open relationship. But her ex, Charlie, doesn’t believe she’s comfortable with that arrangement. He thinks he might be the guy to step in and make things right for her.

Jake and Holly: Jake and Holly have been together since 2018, and they’ve been through some serious ups and downs over the years, including Jake’s near-death motorcycle accident. Now, Holly is ready to take the next step, but Jake is stalling. She thinks unhealed wounds from his relationship with his ex Pala are to blame for his reluctance to commit.

[L-R] Liam and Leylah; Shayla and Spari; Lola and Sorinn | MTV

Liam and Leylah: The only thing Liam, an ultra-serious boxer, takes more seriously than training and prepping for his fights is his relationship with his girlfriend Leylah. He’s ready for marriage, and the only thing holding him back is his fear that she still has feelings for her ex, Samura. He wants to prove to Leylah that Samura is the wrong guy for her and that’s he’s the one she should settle down with.

Sorinn and Lola: Artist Sorinn has found his muse in Lola. But his jealousy and insecurity are keeping him from making the ultimate commitment. He’s hung up on Lola’s past relationship with her ex Christopher. With all three of them living together in the villa, will Sorrin be able to put the past behind him and more forward to a new future with the woman he loves?

Spari and Shayla: Up-and-coming music producer Spari is dating Shayla and thinking about marriage. But his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ri, a musician, is a serious issue. The two have continued to work together since they broke up, which has led Shayla to wonder if she can really trust Spari.

