Exclusive: The Members of CRAVITY Discuss Their EP ‘NEW WAVE’

The members of CRAVITY are no longer rookies. On Sept. 27, Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin released their fourth EP, NEW WAVE, effectively launching the K-pop group into a new and mature era.

Following the release of NEW WAVE, Showbiz Cheat Sheet emailed the members of CRAVITY some questions about the album.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

CRAVITY | Starship Entertainment

CRAVITY released a new mini-album called ‘NEW WAVE’

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: NEW WAVE is your fourth EP. How does releasing NEW WAVE compare to when you released your first mini-album in 2020?

Hyeongjun: The notable difference would be that our previous albums were really like that of a rookie group’s, whereas this album shows a more mature side of us. We know how to rock the stage now!

Jungmo: All songs on this album are very fun and bright, so are the stages. Being able to vibe together with the fans is definitely something special about the “PARTY ROCK” era.

Minhee: Our songs, including the B-sides, are all very catchy and addictive. All of them are easy to listen to, too! We tried extra hard for our fans, so that they will fall in love with our music even more.

Wonjin: What is most amazing about this era is that we can have fun together with LUVITY! That is one and of course the biggest difference compared to our last two years of promotions. I believe our mindset has also changed in a very positive way.

Taeyoung: I think we have become more professional in terms of expressing ourselves through music.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What do you think is the most meaningful thing about NEW WAVE?

Woobin: I believe the title itself gives you an idea of where we are going. I especially find this album meaningful as we tried something really new this time! The experiences and the skills we have learned throughout our career made it all happen.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: This EP shows your maturity because of what you’ve learned throughout your career. If you could go back in time just before you debuted, what message would you tell yourselves?

Jungmo: I would give myself a hint on the choreographies, so that I have more time to master them.

Seongmin: “Have some more fun with them, Seongmin!” I want to ask the old version of myself to go up to the members and talk to them first.

Minhee: “Go traveling with your members.”

Wonjin: “Be more ambitious!”

Taeyoung: None, to be honest. I am satisfied with where I am standing right now, so I would say none. I think it is not a good idea for me because I do not want my old self to go on a whole different journey.

Hyeongjun: I will study economics and law because you never know what is going to happen in the future!

‘PARTY ROCK’ is the album’s lead single

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: “PARTY ROCK” is the EP’s lead single. What makes this song stand out to you, and why do you think it is the best choice to be the lead single?

Minhee: I think we are at the stage of life where we can really pull off the bright, energetic, and fresh vibes. We thought now would be the best time to try this new concept before it gets too late.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What was your experience like filming the “PARTY ROCK” music video?

Seongmin: I remember it was very hot when we filmed the music video. Despite the weather, I am glad that it still turned out well. The filming site was nice, too!

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: “PARTY ROCK” shows you having fun while in a new space. When the nine of you are faced with new experiences, do you think you have a relaxed approach like you are shown to have in “PARTY ROCK”? Or do you feel apprehensive about change and facing something new?

Woobin: It is impossible not to have changes in your life, so I would say I am totally OK with facing something new.

Taeyoung: I agree with what Woobin said. I would say I rather enjoy having challenges.

Jungmo: It is the same for me. I am OK with changes happening in my life.

Allen: In my case, I will try my best to accept changes.

Hyeongjun: I agree with Allen. I will try my best to accept them as they are.

Seongmin: I am the type of person with so many thoughts in my mind, but I try my hardest to stay calm.

Serim: I think I am good at accepting all that comes with changes.

Wonjin: I seek challenges because I believe artists should always try to show the fans and the audience something different. That is what the entertainment industry is about.

Minhee: I accept and welcome all changes happening in my life.

Members of CRAVITY helped make the songs on ‘NEW WAVE’

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: Serim and Allen you both wrote lyrics for “PARTY ROCK,” “New Addiction,” “AUTOMATIC,” and “Colorful” on NEW WAVE. What was it like working on multiple songs for the album?

Serim: We have been working on the lyrics for many of our albums up until now, but we would like to participate in the process even more in the future! We will keep trying our best to show you a better side of us.

Allen: We took quite a big part in the production of this album, and we are sincerely grateful for that. I think Serim and I have been able to write the lyrics for our songs because fans love our work! With that in mind, we will keep working hard.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: Woobin, you also worked on lyrics for “Colorful” and the song is your first self-produced track with CRAVITY. Can you share what it was like producing a song on this album?

Woobin: The whole process was fantastic! Now that I come to think of it, writing a song based on “color” was definitely the best choice out there. I am satisfied with how the song came out! I also have to say that “Colorful” is very meaningful to all of us because it is our first self-produced song.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: “Boogie Woogie” is CRAVITY’s first English-language song. What was it like working on this song together as a group?

Hyeongjun: It was quite a challenge. English is not our first language, so the journey was pretty tough. Thank god we had Allen to help us with the pronunciation! He made the recording process of this song a whole lot easier.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: Do any of you have a favorite song on the album? If so, can you explain why you picked it as your favorite?

Seongmin: I like “PARTY ROCK” the most! The melody lingers in my ears non-stop and I love the exciting vibes it gives off.

Serim: My favorite song is “Knock Knock” because it is addictive. I will never get tired of listening to it over and over.

Hyeongjun: Mine is “Knock Knock.” I love every part of the song.

Wonjin: I love “Knock Knock.” Its melody line, the vibe, and the lyrics are amazing.

Woobin: I would say it is “Colorful.” It is my first self-produced song with CRAVITY and I even sacrificed sleep just to work on this! I really gave it my everything.

Taeyoung: Mine is “Colorful,” too. It is a very meaningful song because Woobin wrote it with both CRAVITY and LUVITY on his mind.

Allen: I really like “Colorful” as it is our very first song fully written by a member.

Minhee: It is “New Addiction”! I love how cool the song is.

Jungmo: “AUTOMATIC” is my favorite because it is so catchy that it gets stuck in my head.

What the members of CRAVITY want to accomplish next

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What do you hope LUVITY take away from NEW WAVE?

Hyeongjun: Our fans always say that we look the happiest when we are on stage performing for them, but we want LUVITYs to feel the same way as we do. We hope we make your days much brighter!

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: Looking ahead, what is the next big goal you want CRAVITY to accomplish?

Hyeongjun: I would love to attend the Billboard Music Awards one day.

Jungmo: Going on a world tour to meet LUVITYs from all around the world.

Serim: I want to be a role model for trainees.

Taeyoung: I want CRAVITY to create music that everyone loves.

Wonjin: My next goal is to have our self-produced song be the lead single of our own album.

Minhee: I hope we all stay healthy and that we have many more days together with LUVITY.

Seongmin: I want more people to listen to our music.

Allen: Releasing a full English album would be nice.

