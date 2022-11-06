Exes Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley Are Such Good Friends He’s Her Son’s Godfather

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley’s romance was one of the most high-profile relationships of the early ’90s. The two were a fixture on many red carpets, with fans and media outlets alike eagerly following their exploits. After more than 10 years of dating, Grant and Hurley broke up. And many assumed that Grant’s “lewd act” with a prostitute was the core reason behind their breakup. In spite of the scandal, the actor and the supermodel have remained extremely close over the years. In fact, Hurley even named Grant as the godfather to her son.

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley in 1994 | William Stevens/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Grant and Hurley’s love story started in the year 1987. They met on the set of the Spanish film Roaring with the Wind. Both were actors on the rise, but neither had yet achieved the height of their fame. The two started dating, and over the years that followed, they became one of Hollywood’s most established couples. Grant and Hurley both became quite popular with fans, with Grant especially becoming a staple figure in romantic comedies such as Four Weddings and a Funeral and Nine Months.

However, in the summer of 1995, Grant made headlines after he was caught with a prostitute named Divine Brown. According to The Things, Grant took responsibility for the incident. He appeared on talk shows in the days that followed and admitted that he was in the wrong. Still, it seems as though the incident took a toll on Grant’s relationship with Hurley. They dated for five more years before breaking up in 2000, after 13 years together.

Hugh Grant is the godfather of Elizabeth Hurley’s son

Grant and Hurley have both gone on to date other people. In 2002, Hurley welcomed her first and only child, a son named Damien Charles, with businessman Steve Bing. While Bing and Hurley never married, The Royals star did go on to marry textile heir Arun Nayar in 2007. They were only married for four years before splitting in 2011.

Over the years, Hurley and Grant have remained very close. In fact, Hurley even asked Grant to be the godfather of her son Damien, according to BuzzFeed. Grant accepted the honor and is quite close to Damien, who is now an adult.

In 2018, Grant opened up about their continued friendship. According to the Daily Mail, he and Hurley are like “brother and sister” to this day. “I think it’s partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years in the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding,” Grant said.

What are Hugh Grant’s feelings on monogamy?

As for Grant, he’s welcomed five children with several partners over the past years. According to Closer Weekly, Grant has two children with Tinglan Hong and three children with Anna Elisabet Eberstein. While Grant does prefer to keep his personal life under the radar, he has opened up a few times over the years about monogamy. He once told Howard Stern that he doesn’t believe humans are meant to be monogamous, according to People Magazine.

The actor must have changed his mind on monogamy, because in 2018, he married his longtime girlfriend, Eberstein.

