Expert Dismisses Meghan Markle’s Claim About ‘Jarring’ Kate Middleton With Hugs: ‘Far Too Well-Mannered to Let On’

An expert is pushing back against Meghan Markle’s claim in Harry & Meghan about hugging Kate Middleton when they first met. It being a “jarring” experience “doesn’t ring completely true.” Plus, what a body language expert said Kate and Prince William needed before hugs from their sister-in-law.

Meghan Markle realized royal family ‘formality’ continued ‘inside’ when Prince William and Kate Middleton came over for dinner

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle | Clive Mason/Getty Images

In Harry & Meghan Volume I, the former Suits star recalled learning just how deep maintaining decorum went in the royal family. She remembered surprising the now-Prince and Princess of Wales with her laidback outfit and hugs.

“When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot,” Meghan said (via Express).

“I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits,” she continued. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

Also in Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry revealed Queen Elizabeth II had been the first of the senior royals to meet Meghan. So, by the time William and Kate came over for dinner, she’d already had a quick lesson on curtsying.

A hug from Meghan Markle wouldn’t have been ‘jarring’ for Kate Middleton, expert says

Royal biographer and expert Ingrid Seward questioned Meghan’s claim, telling The Mirror any discomfort from Kate probably wouldn’t have been obvious.

“If Kate was startled, she would have been far too well-mannered to let on,” she said. “They were having a ‘kitchen supper’ not a grand dinner party. And although being hugged by Harry’s girlfriend, whom she had never met before, might have been surprising, it would not have been ‘jarring.’”

The editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine continued: “Kate, as we know, was brought up to be polite and kind. And Harry’s happiness with his new girlfriend would have been infectious. Nothing would have pleased her more than to see her friend Harry so obviously in love.”

Additionally, Kate had already met “most of” Harry’s previous girlfriends and been “close to Chelsy Davy.” Meanwhile, it should’ve been like “learning a part” for Meghan.

“Meghan’s claim that the royal family were somewhat cold just doesn’t ring completely true,” she said. “Why would an intelligent woman – as she kept reminding us – not realize that the family of the man she is currently dating are a little more formal than the average Californian?

“They are the royal family with over a thousand years of history, ritual and formality are part of their existence.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William might’ve needed more time to warm up to Meghan Markle before hugging, expert says

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Body language expert Darren Stanton took a closer look at the Harry & Meghan scene with Meghan discussing meeting Kate. He noted William and Kate may have simply needed time to “open up” before getting a hug from Meghan.

“It was clear from William and Kate’s response that they still had to get to know her a little before that could happen,” he said on behalf of Betfair Casino (via New York Post).

The couple, he said, based on prior body language analysis, “come across as kinaesthetic people,” not unlike Meghan. “But they can be guarded before deciding they want to get close and open up to someone, like most people,” he explained.

Harry & Meghan premiered on Dec. 8. Additional episodes will be released on Dec. 15, the same day as Kate’s Christmas carol concert.

RELATED: Journalist Responds to Meghan Markle’s Engagement Interview ‘Orchestrated Reality Show’ Comment With Nod to Memorable Royal Family Moment