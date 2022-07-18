‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Handshake Has Gone Viral Among K-Pop Stars

The power of Netflix‘s newest K-drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, is relentless. Park Eun-bin stars as Woo Young-woo, a skilled attorney on the autism spectrum. Not only have fans gotten hooked on the criminal cases and the heartwarming characters, but Young-woo and Dong Geurami (Joo Hyun-young) best friend handshake. The Extraordinary Attorney Woo handshake has become popular among many K-Pop idols and celebrities.

Woo Young-woo found friendship in her polar opposite on ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’

From a young age, Young-woo has been in the care of her father since her mother left. Due to being on the autism spectrum and her quirky habits, fans see she does not have many friends. But in the first episodes of the K-drama, fans meet Geurami.

She is a free-spirited, spunky, rebellious, and charismatic young woman who is Young-woo’s best friend. By all accounts, the two friends are opposites. But fans got hooked on their handshake in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Once seeing each other, Geurami breaks down Young-woo’s full name into three syllables. All while moving her hands interchangeably. Young-woo does the same with Geurami’s names.

They tap forearms before going into a dab motion. The handshake is cute and hard to forget. Extraordinary Attorney Woo‘s handshake has since gone viral from the first episode and is popular among K-Pop idols.

TXT, Stray Kids and Cha Eun-woo take part in the ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ handshake craze

A deep dive on social media shows the infamous handshake between Young-woo and Geurami is the talk of the town among idols. The Instagram page, kdramazgalaxy, made an edited montage video of multiple idols performing the handshake.

On July 10, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s (TXT) went on VLive to talk to fans. Yeonjun and Soobin start discussing movies and series. Soobin asks Yeonjun if he has seen Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Yeonjun says he has not but has seen the viral handshake. They are not the only ones as a VLive for Wanna One also has a member doing the Extraordinary Attorney Woo handshake.

During the Stray Kids U.S. tour in Los Angeles, Changbin and Han were seen by fans doing the handshake as well. The two idols made a habit of it while they performed “Domino.” Weki Meki members Elly and Rina also did the handshake on a VLive on July 9th using their own names. K-Pop idol-turned-actor Cha Eun-woo had a recent event where a fan asked to do the handshake. The actor and idol happily obliged. ASTRO’s MJ also participated in a recent episode of Miltary Voice.

The K-drama airs every Wednesday and Thursday on Netflix

If fans want to see the infamous handshake of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, they can tune in to the K-drama on Netflix. The drama airs two weekly episodes at 11 a.m. EST on Wednesday and Thursday on the streaming platform.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo will air 16 episodes in total. Fans follow Young-woo as she navigates the courtroom and investigates criminal cases. While learning to adapt to social cues, friendships, and the scrutiny that can come from being on the autism spectrum, Young-woo proves she is more than capable.

So early into its run, Extraordinary Attorney Woo had hit a significant milestone in the number one spot on Netflix’s Top 10 in the non-English category. According to Soompi, the drama earned the highest ratings in ENA history. Since its premiere, every episode has received high ratings beating the previous week’s ratings.

It is safe to say that Extraordinary Attorney Woo has captured the hearts of fans from the get-go, from the handshake and the main characters to its resonating story of acceptance.

