Ezra Miller and 4 Other Actors Who Opened Up About Their Mental Health

Actor Ezra Miller made news when they revealed they were seeking treatment for mental health issues. Miller’s erratic behavior in 2022 — resurfaced video that appeared to show them choking a woman in a bar, two arrests in Hawaii, and allegations of grooming — cast a shadow over the upcoming The Flash movie in 2023. Some speculate Miller’s behavior makes them too radioactive to hire for future projects, but that remains to be seen. By addressing their mental health and seeking treatment, Miller joins other celebrities in opening up about mental well-being.

Ezra Miller news — what did they say about their mental health?

News of their Hawaii arrests, posting music without permission, and stealing alcohol left some fans wondering if Warner Bros. could or would recast Miller in The Flash. The movie is in post-production, per IMDb, so reshooting Miller’s scenes would have been costly and time-consuming.

Representatives for the actor released a statement to Variety acknowledging Miller’s mental health issues and ongoing treatment.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” the statement reads. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

Some people may believe Miller’s statement is damage control. Others might be pleased to hear the actor is seeking help. In either case, Miller isn’t the first actor to up about mental health.

Kaley Cuoco discussed her struggles and the help she received from a co-star

The Flight Attendant actor told Kelly Clarkson about her “rough year” during an April 2022 appearance on Clarkson’s show. Cuoco’s divorce from Karl Cook affected her mental well-being. Attending therapy for the first time in her life helped her improve.

Cuoco credited Zosia Mamet, her co-star on the show, for being there for her when she needed support.

Harry Styles went to therapy while making ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles told iHeart Radio’s Ryan Seacrest (via YouTube) that he used to skip therapy to focus on work. He changed course and prioritized going to sessions while making his album Harry’s House. “It’s been a thing where I’ve definitely felt it have an impact on my life, and something that I’ve kind of introduced some friends to who were going through stuff,” Styles said.

Sophie Turner revealed her longtime depression

The Game of Thrones actor visited Dr. Phil’s podcast in 2019 (via YouTube) and spoke about her family’s mental health issues and her struggle with depression for several years. “The biggest challenge for me is getting out of bed and getting out of the house,” she told the host.

Turner revealed that negative comments about her appearance and acting skills on social media resonated with her more than positive comments.

Kit Harington opened up about his “mental health difficulties” after ‘Game of Thrones’

Kit Harington faced real depression during his time on Game of Thrones. He sought time out of the spotlight when it ended in 2019, which included receiving treatment in a wellness center.

“I went through some mental health difficulties after Thrones — and during the end of Thrones, to be honest — and I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years,” he said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show (via YouTube). “I think I took a sort of break after Thrones where I said, ‘I don’t want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself.’ I’m really happy I did that.”

Ezra Miller addressed his mental health struggles. Other actors have shown that seeking treatment and opening up can be the first step toward recovery.

How to get help: To connect with mental health resources near you, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website.

How to get help: In the U.S. and Canada, text the Crisis Text Line at 741741 to reach a crisis counselor for support.

