Ezra Miller’s Family and Friends Locked Up Their Guns After Realizing ‘The Flash’ Actor Was Experiencing a Mental Health Crisis

It’s been a difficult time for The Flash actor Ezra Miller. They’ve made headlines for concerning public behavior since an arrest in Hawaii in March for disorderly conduct. But perhaps one of the most shocking parts of Miller’s behavior involves the reports that they have several guns stashed around their farm property in Vermont.

According to people close to the situation, the actor’s friends — and possibly even their own mother — were so concerned about the firearms that they locked them away.

Ezra Miller’s escalating public behaviors

Miller is best known for playing Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in DC’s extended universe. They starred in several high-profile projects, including Joss Whedon’s 2017 superhero ensemble flick Justice League and Johnny Depp’s Harry Potter spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts.

But things with the 29-years-old actor started going south in March 2022. At the time, Miller was arrested in a tiki bar in Hilo, Hawaii. They’d allegedly shouted profanities, spat in a patron’s face, and even grabbed a microphone from a woman singing karaoke.

However, according to multiple sources, this was far from the beginning of Miller’s questionable behavior. The actor has been accused of physical and verbal abuse since 2020, including stealing someone’s wallet in Hawaii. They also choked two strangers while traveling through Iceland, and trespassed onto a neighbor’s property in Vermont to steal liquor, reports Vanity Fair.

More recently, two protection orders were issued against Miller after parents accused the actor of grooming and emotionally abusing their 18-year-old. They were also accused of harboring a 25-year-old woman named Ana and her three young children at their Vermont farm. According to local police, Miller stocked the home with guns and other weapons dangerous for children.

Custody of Ana’s kids was supposed to be transferred to the state. However, when police arrived at Miller’s property, they’d all vanished. The woman repeatedly claimed Miller rescued her and her children from an abusive situation.

Warner Bros., the studio behind DC’s film franchise, has yet to comment on the situation, likely because Miller is set to star in the long-awaited The Flash movie, which reportedly is a crucial installment for setting up the future of the DCEU.

As Screen Rant reports, the CW’s long-running The Flash show is also set to end after a shortened ninth season — likely due to Miller’s unpredictable behavior.

Some of Ezra Miller’s friends and family were so concerned about the guns that they locked them in a safe

In a shocking report, Vanity Fair details Miller’s ongoing mental health crisis. The article revealed that the actor’s friends hid and locked away numerous firearms, which left Miller feeling “betrayed.” Some say Miller’s mother, Marta, was also involved in the decision.

“We got there, and there was a big bow and arrow cocked on the table, facing the door. Ezra was lying facedown on the floor,” said one of Miller’s friends. They also noted that the property was “eerily empty.”

They continued: “There’s always people in the house. And there was just nobody there, but Ezra, sort of drunk, alone with a bow and arrow because the other people had taken the guns and locked them away. And Ezra was freaking out about it.”

Although Vermont is an open-carry state, Miller’s obsession with firearms understandably concerned those close to the actor. Their friends reported several disturbing incidents, including an incident where they burned sage out of the barrel of an AR15 while waving it around and singing, and another where Miller packed up weapons and a Kevlar vest on a mysterious road trip.

While Ana and her kids were staying at Miller’s property, the kids were also exposed to firearms, left out in the open and not stored properly. This could’ve led to a fatal accident.

“I saw more guns than ever, and three little kids running around among them,” a longtime friend told the publication. “The youngest girl picked up a bullet and put it in her mouth.”

Ezra Miller is reportedly seeking help for his mental health issues

After months of relative radio silence, Miller addressed their concerning behaviors. They admitted they’re seeking therapy to improve their mental health. On August 15, Miller put out a statement admitting they were in the midst of “an intense crisis.” They said:

“I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

