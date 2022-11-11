‘Falling for Christmas’: You Can Stay at the Real Ski Lodge Where Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Movie Was Filmed

Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix Christmas movie is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. It might also get you thinking about planning a vacation. The rom-com – which stars Lohan as a spoiled hotel heiress who falls for a blue-collar inn owner – was filmed at a real ski lodge in Deer Valley, Utah.

Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Christmas movie was filmed at the Stein Eriksen Lodge

Lindsay Lohan as Sierra in ‘Falling For Christmas’ | Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022

In Falling for Christmas, Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, the pampered daughter of hotel magnate Beauregard Belmont (Jack Wagner). After Sierra falls off a mountain moments after her boyfriend proposes, she wakes up with no memory of who she is. Jake (Chord Overstreet), the widowed owner of a rustic lodge, offers to take her in as she recuperates. Sparks fly.

The movie – Lohan’s first in three years – was filmed in Deer Valley. The Stein Eriksen Lodge stands in for Jake’s struggling inn, the North Star Lodge, according to People. Meanwhile, the nearby Goldener Hirsch resort is one of the hotels owned by Sierra’s wealthy father, according to House Beautiful.

You can stay at the ‘Falling for Christmas’ lodge

In Falling for Christmas, Jake is having a hard time keeping his unglamorous lodge afloat. But in real life, the Stein Eriksen Lodge is one of Deer Valley’s top ski resorts. The property – which is named for Olympic skier Stein Eriksen – was voted the best ski hotel in the U.S. by the World Ski Awards in 2021. (It also took home top honors in six previous years.)

“Adorned with oversized leather chairs, crackling fireplaces, and a welcoming ambiance, the Lodge provides guests the ultimate in service, comfort, and location,” according to the hotel’s website. Amenities at the five-star resort and spa include complimentary shuttle service, heated outdoor pools and hot tubs, babysitting services, and multiple dining options. Guest rooms range in size from 375 square feet (for a deluxe bedroom) to a 3,000-square-foot grand suite. Select suites feature a gourmet kitchen, fireplace, and a private deck with a hot tub.

Rates at the Stein Eriksen Lodge vary based on dates and amenities. But a three-night stay in a deluxe king room with a fireplace in early February 2023 will cost roughly $1,500 per night.

Lindsay Lohan explains why she wanted to star in ‘Falling for Christmas’

Chord Overstreet as Jake Russell and Lindsay Lohan as Sierra Belmont in ‘Falling For Christmas’ | Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022

Falling for Christmas marks Lohan’s return to movies after an extended break. During a recent appearance on Good Morning America (via YouTube), she explained why she was interested in the project.

“I wanted to make this movie because I missed being on set and I missed bringing characters to life,” she said. “And this was just the perfect script full of love and family and romance and joy all in one.”

