This Famous Actor Once Offered to Babysit Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton have three adorable kids, and at least one famous actor has offered to babysit the royal couple’s children. Here’s which movie star said he would babysit for the Prince and Princess of Wales, and how the royals responded.

Rami Malek has met Prince William and Kate Middleton multiple times

On Sept. 28, 2021, stars like Rami Malek, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ana de Armas, and more gathered at the No Time to Die premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Prince William and Kate Middleton were also in attendance to see the James Bond movie.

Malek, who starred as Freddie Mercury in the 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody, told Jimmy Kimmel Live about interacting with the royals at the premiere.

“The royals were there and everything,” the actor said (per E! News). “It tells you it’s a special event. A film like Bond deserves something like that. Last time I was there at Royal Albert Hall, it was the BAFTAs, so I had some familiarity with Princess Kate and Prince Will.”

He went on to say that he “had a nice little chat” with the Prince and Princess of Wales at the February 2019 BAFTAs. “What’s fascinating is, they work so hard to get to know everybody – who’s done whatever film they’ve done, their past films,” Malek said. “You can see they’ve done their homework. And I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, ‘This must be exhausting.’ And she said, ‘Why?’”

At the time, the royal couple had just welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, less than a year before the event. “[I asked,] ‘You just had a baby, right?’ I think she was taken aback,” the movie star shared. “She said, ‘How are you doing?’ [I’m like,] ‘No, how are you?’ And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look. But you can tell. Imagine, you’re dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors.”

Rami Malek offered to babysit for Prince William and Kate Middleton

Movie star Rami Malek said Kate Middleton was caught “off guard” by his conversation with her and Prince William at the 2019 BAFTAs.

“They’re so careful. But it was so cool. I think I caught her off guard for a second,” he said. “And, you know, had that look of – in the most elegant, professional, royal way – ‘Yes, it’s a lot, having a kid.’”

The actor then offered his services as a babysitter to the royal couple. “The funniest thing about that was, I said, ‘If you ever need a day off, some time off, I’m back up for you,’” Malek recalled. “She’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ I go, ‘I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.’”

Although the Prince and Princess of Wales didn’t take Malek up on his offer, the actor said that seeing them again at the James Bond movie premiere was “like meeting old friends.”

Billie Eilish said the Prince and Princess of Wales were ‘very friendly’ and ‘normal’

Besides Rami Malek, another star at the No Time to Die premiere in London was equally impressed by Prince Willam and Kate Middleton. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell were in attendance because they wrote the theme song for the film.

The “Ocean Eyes” singer opened up about meeting the royals during an October 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Although Eilish was given a list of etiquette rules to follow, she said the encounter was surprisingly “normal.”

“There was a whole list of things,” Eilish shared. But she ended up not using the guidelines, after all. “I tried to, I was planning on it. And they were just so normal,” the “Your Power” singer explained. “They didn’t make me feel like, ‘Oh, I’m scared, I can’t talk to them.’ They were complimentary and they had all these questions for me. They were just very friendly, and like, funny and sweet. I can’t complain. It was amazing.”

