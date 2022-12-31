Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like This Royal in a Recent Photo

For years there’s been a debate about who the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) and Prince William‘s daughter, Princess Charlotte, looks like the most.

Some people have opined that Charlotte looks a lot like her father, and even William once mistook a photo of himself when he was a child for Charlotte. But there’s another member of the royal family fans keep coming back to that the young princess bears a sticking resemblance to and the evidence is in a recent photo.

Princess Charlotte attends the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene church at Sandringham in Norfolk in 2022 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal family member fans think Charlotte looks just like

Back in 2020, a throwback photo of another royal family member, Lady Sarah Chatto, circulated on social media and many fans couldn’t get over just how much the pic looked like Charlotte.

One person tweeted: “Spot on! I definitely thought Lady Sarah Chatto when I saw this picture.” While another commented: “Wow, the resemblance is remarkable!” With a third adding: ‘The resemblance is astounding!!!”

Others agreed on how much they looked alike then, but the side-by-side image featured a 5-year-old Charlotte so some weren’t sure how long the comparison would hold up. Well, fast-forward to December 2022 when a picture of Princess Charlotte at Christmastime was shared side-by-side with that same photo of Sarah and royal watchers pointed out that their resemblance is still uncanny.

Lady Sarah is Princess Margaret’s daughter

For those unaware, Lady Sarah Chatto is Princess Margaret‘s youngest child. She is the Countess of Snowdon and Antony Armstrong-Jones’s only daughter.

Sarah was born on May 1, 1964, and at the time of her birth was seventh in the line of succession to the British throne. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, 2022, she is 27th in line. Sarah is one of Prince Harry’s godparents. The late queen’s niece is also a painter and has worked under the name Sarah Armstrong-Jones at The Redfern Gallery in London since 1995.

In 1994, she married Daniel Chatto and they have two sons together.

Princess Margaret’s daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, attends a Service of Thanksgiving honoring the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Others have long thought Charlotte resembles the late queen the most

While the comparisons of Princess Charlotte and Lady Chatto may continue for years to come, there’s someone else a number of royal fans have long believed Charlotte looks more like than anyone else. That is her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

“Even though Princess Charlotte looks like William in his photos as a child, she is Queen Elizabeth’s mini-me,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I’ve been saying that since she was born!!!” another user commented.

A third person tweeted: “I have always thought Charlotte was the next generation’s version of Queen Elizabeth.”

A fourth person agreed about their resemblance but opined that there is one difference tweeting: “Everything but [their] eyes but the rest is a MATCH!”