Fans Confused by More Than Just How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Met After Docuseries Release

Following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Volume I Netflix docuseries, a number of fans came away with more questions than answers about the pair.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, which became available for streaming on Dec. 8, covered the couple’s relationship and early courtship. But after watching those episodes, some are wondering exactly how the duke and duchess really met because of conflicting stories. Here’s more on that, plus some of the couple’s other claims made in the show that royal fans and experts are now debunking.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens, Kensington Palace in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

After Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they were engaged and smiled for their photocall at Kensington Palace in November 2018, they gave an interview to BBC journalist Mishal Husain.

When Husain asked how they met Harry said: “We were introduced, actually, by a mutual friend — we’ll protect her privacy — but it was literally through her and we met once and then twice, back to back.” Husain then inquired about if it was a set-up and the couple replied: “Yes, it was definitely a set-up — it was a blind date.”

Which friend actually introduced them has always been a question mark. Some outlets reported that it was Harry’s childhood pal Violet von Westenholz. But according to the 2020 biography Finding Freedom, the people who connected Meghan and Harry were fashion designer Misha Nonoo and Soho House’s global membership director Markus Anderson.

Others even thought Princess Eugenie played matchmaker after Meghan revealed in her sitdown with Oprah Winfrey that she was friends with Eugenie before she knew Harry.

Fans were confused after the pair talked about connecting on Instagram

A number of viewers compared what the Sussexes said in their engagement interview to their new story that they met via Instagram.

“Meghan and I met over Instagram,” Harry said in the first episode of the docuseries. “I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat.”

When the mutual friend told Meghan that Harry wanted to meet her, the former Suits star–who previously said she had never done any research on the prince whatsoever– asked to see his feed. They exchanged numbers and from there starting facetiming each other.

Several fans took to Twitter with their thoughts.

“I’m confused af. I thought Harry and Meghan met on a blind date? Now they met and started chatting after he saw a picture on Instagram? Which is it?” one Twitter user asked.

“I am really confused. In thier engagment interview they said they’d met on a blind date. Now they say it was on Instagram. Which version is true?” a second person tweeted.

A third user posted: “Meghan’s definition of blind date is scrolling through their Insta first … So not too ‘blind’ then. They met on Insta, now their whole life is an Insta Story, every second photographed and filmed and curated.”

And another tweeted frustration over a number of claims writing: “Six Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claims now proven to be completely untrue 1) Meghan didn’t know who ‘Prince Haz’ was – FALSE. 2) Meghan didn’t do any research into Prince Harry – FALSE. 3) Harry and Meghan met on a blind date – FALSE. 4) Meghan didn’t have any say in her engagement – FALSE. 5) Harry and Meghan had to get engaged in the UK – FALSE. 6) Meghan rarely wore colour in the UK – FALSE. 3 parts to go + a book packed with ‘half-truths!”

Claims made in docuseries that fans and commentators are debunking

Meghan Markle waves to crowd during visit to Hamilton Square to view a new sculpture erected | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Some of the claims discussed on Twitter did leave viewers scratching their heads. The claim about how the duchess didn’t wear bright colors because she wanted to “blend in” with the family not “stand out” or “embarrass” them is one. As fans pointed out, she was pictured wearing vibrant colors on plenty of occasions.

Another thing being challenged is the prince’s claim that he had to propose to Meghan while in the U.K.

In the second episode the duke said: “I wanted to do it earlier but because I wanted to ask permission from my grandmother, I couldn’t do it outside of the UK.”

The reason fans are confused about that is because Harry did need permission from Queen Elizabeth to marry Meghan but, as many recalled, Prince William and Kate became engaged while they were in Africa not the U.K.

Therefore, Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers dismissed what Harry said about only being able to propose when he was in the U.K. as “nonsense” on Pod Save The King. Podcast host Zoe Forsey agreed and exclaimed: “Kate and William quite famously got engaged in Kenya.”