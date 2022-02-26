Fans Defend 50 Cent After Body-Shaming Comments Go Viral During Super Bowl LVI

The 2022 Super Bowl was one for the books, not least because of the iconic halftime show. The performance, which was headlined by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige, also featured a guest spot by rapper 50 Cent. It was his recreation of the iconic “upside down” moment from his original 2003 music video for “In Da Club,” that got millennials talking. While thousands of fans loved the performance, the hours and days after the halftime show saw a flood of memes and comments about 50 Cent’s body—comments that have inspired many to go on the record to defend the rapper.

Memes about 50 Cent’s Super Bowl performance went viral

Social media lit up after 50 Cent performed his song “In Da Club” at the Super Bowl halftime show. Many users flocked to Twitter to post their reactions not only to the song, but to 50 Cent’s appearance. Yahoo Life! reports that many of these comments were negative. One Twitter user wrote “Looks like 50 Cent has been spending a lot of time at the candy shop,” referencing another one of the rapper’s popular songs.

“50 Cent looks like he was hit by inflation,” on critic wrote, while another posted “50 Cent looking like a whole dollar bill.” Many of the memes and comments went viral, until 50 Cent, and his appearance became one of the biggest hot topics of the month. Still, a few fans have stepped to the forefront to defend 50 Cent.

How have fans defended 50 Cent against body-shaming online?

In recent years, the body-positive movement has gained traction, and many fans are gaining the courage to speak out against body-shaming. 50 Cent’s supporters have had a lot to say about the memes and comments regarding his weight, with one fan taking to Twitter to write: “Maybe I’m being too much of a snowflake or whatever, but it’s kinda really f***ing gross seeing everyone comment on 50 cent’s weight. You can’t claim men’s mental health matters and then f***ing body shame them in the next breath.” Another fan wrote “Don’t fat-shame 50 Cent. Not cool.”

On Instagram, @katiesturino spoke out against the body-shaming, releasing a video slamming all the memes that went viral. In the caption of her post, she wrote “In case you’re wondering… it’s not ok to talk about mens bodies either!!!”

50 Cent has been involved in body-shaming scandals in the past

50 Cent Michael Tran/WireImage

This isn’t the first time that 50 Cent has been involved in a body-shaming scandal, although this is the first time that he’s been a direct target. In November 2021, the famous rapper took to Instagram to make fun of the singer Madonna for a photoshoot she did where the 63-year-old performer rocked skimpy stockings, a black thong, and not much else. As reported by The Sun, 50 Cent wrote in his post “yo this is the funniest s**t! LOL That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

Fans of Madonna slammed 50 Cent for his remarks, prompting Madonna herself to take 50 Cent to ask in a response posted to social media. As reported by The Things, 50 Cent did eventually apologize to Madonna, saying “Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.” In the end, regardless of who is on the receiving end, body-shaming is never the right response – even when it involves celebrities.

