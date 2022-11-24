Why Some Fans Hope Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s ‘Very Amicable’ Break is Permanent

After two years of dating, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have split. Though fans spotted her at one of his concerts with her kids just before the announcement, sources say the two had been trying to work things out to no avail.

The breakup was “very amicable,” according to insiders who say Wilde is still having a “difficult” time. And some fans have argued that the actor/director has good reason to be done with Styles for good.

(L-R) Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde | Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde relationship recap

After Styles was cast in Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde announced she had split from longtime love Jason Sudeikis. The new couple went public in January 2021, but rumors swirled that their relationship started before her split from the Ted Lasso star.

Though Styles and Wilde remained tight-lipped on the private details of their relationship, she said she was the happiest she’d ever been while she was with him. And sources tattled about how close the stars became after meeting on set. One said the couple was at their best at the end of October.

“Harry and Olivia are great. They’re better than ever,” the insider told People exclusively. “They rise above this sort of thing all the time, and they’re just moving forward with their relationship and are happy and thriving.”

However, according to Hollywood gossip, their relationship had been less than welcomed by some people on the Don’t Worry Darling Set, namely Florence Pugh. After a video leaked of Wilde referring to Pugh as “Miss Flo” in an arguably condescending context, Pugh bowed out of much of the film’s promotion.

Some sources said Pugh was also unhappy about the relationship between Wilde and Styles. And others claimed that was because she and Styles shared an intimate moment before he and Wilde started their romance (Mirror).

So, the couple seemingly always had much to deal with. And the pressure supposedly caused them to press pause.

Fans react to Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde announcing their ‘break’

Fans discussed the split in a DeuxMoi sub on Reddit. And some said they hoped Wilde would be done with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer permanently.

“No offense to Harry, but I would NEVER get back with him … the sheer amount of vitriol Olivia gets from his stans is just horrifying,” one user wrote in a popular comment.

Another replied, “He’s never tried to protect her, ever. Regardless of how anyone feels about her, you should know that your partner will protect you when they can.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s split is ‘difficult’ for her, sources say

According to sources, the break from Styles is taking a slight toll on Wilde. “They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all,” an insider told People. “She is disappointed. It’s just a tricky situation, though.”

Another insider said the “very amicable” decision came due to their hectic schedules. They “have different priorities that are keeping them apart,” a friend said. Styles is taking his tour abroad, while Wilde is busy with projects in the US and the two children she shares with Sudeikis.

RELATED: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Why Some Fans Think Florence Pugh Is at Odds With Olivia Wilde Over Harry Styles Romance