Fans Would Love to See Julia Fox on ‘Real Housewives of New York City’

Julia Fox is one of pop culture’s “it girls,” an actor and model who has been in the headlines a lot due to her whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West. Fox, who had her big breakout in the 2019 movie Uncut Gems, might not be dating West anymore, but many fans still enjoy her outrageous personality and over-the-top outfits. Recently, some of these fans took to Reddit to discuss the rumors that Fox is in talks to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, revealing why they would love to see her make some sort of appearance on the reality show.

Julia Fox rose to prominence for her work in ‘Uncut Gems’

Fox has been on the pop culture scene since 2019 when she was cast as Julia De Fiore in Uncut Gems. The film, which starred Adam Sandler, became an underground hit, and many viewers praised Fox for her role in the movie’s success.

In January 2022, Fox started making headlines again when she confirmed that she was dating controversial rapper Kanye West. Although their relationship had many naysayers, Fox claimed that she was having a great time and enjoying West’s company.

A little over a month later, Fox and West split—but Fox hasn’t gone anywhere, remaining in the spotlight by making appearances at various awards shows and high-profile events. For fans, Fox is a pop culture hot topic, with her daring fashions and signature black winged eyeliner becoming major talking points.

What did fans say about Julia Fox joining the ‘Real Housewives of New York City’?

In recent weeks, the buzz has been growing that Bravo showrunners are looking at signing Fox to appear on the reality series The Real Housewives of New York City. In light of the rumors, fans took to Reddit to discuss the possibility of Fox appearing on RHONY. “I don’t watch this show but holy f*** I would if she’s on it. I actually love her podcast if no one’s listened!” one fan wrote. Another commented “I hope they cast her. She so interesting.”

Several fans noted that Fox could help revitalize the franchise, with one writing “I feel like the housewives community deserves this. We are craving a certain mix of authenticity and narcissism.” Speaking to Andy Cohen directly, one Reddit poster wrote “Andy if ur out there if u guys cast Julia Fox I will start to watch RHONY again!!!”

Is Julia Fox joining the cast of ‘RHONY’?

The rumor that Fox would be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York started circulating in earnest on April 1, which led some fans to speculate that the whole thing is an elaborate April Fools’ joke. According to Page Six, however, a Bravo insider claims there’s truth to the notion that Fox could join the franchise. The source noted, “Someone brought Julia’s name to production and said she is interested.”

However, the source noted that no actual conversation has taken place with Fox yet and that the showrunners are “actively in New York City talking to various groups of friends…I’m sure casting will at some point follow up.” The rumor is slightly substantiated by the fact that Fox is known to be close friends with Leah McSweeney, who has been on RHONY since 2020. Page Six reports Fox’s representative has shot down the idea that Fox is in talks to be cast, saying “this is false.”

For now, fans will have to wait and see if anything comes of this fascinating rumor.

