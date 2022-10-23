Fans React to Christian Bale’s Shockingly Sad ‘American Psycho’ Salary

Christian Bale commands eight-figure salaries. But that wasn’t always the case. The Hollywood A-lister was once a struggling actor warned against taking what would become his breakthrough role. Bale’s performance in American Psycho is iconic, but his compensation didn’t mirror that. The actor recently revealed he earned less than the movie’s makeup artists, and fans are appalled.

Christian Bale transformed himself for ‘American Psycho’

In the 2000 thriller American Psycho, Christian Bale plays Patrick Bateman, an investment banker by day and serial killer by night. The movie is based on the 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Because his character frequently exercised, Bale hit the gym hard. According to screenwriter and co-star Guinevere Turner, Bale transformed his body within two weeks.

Turner said the actor was so committed to the role that he “became completely ripped, super-tan, got his teeth turned into perfect American teeth.” Bale also reportedly sought inspiration from Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise.

The studio initially wanted a better-known actor for the role, but director Mary Harron fought hard to cast Bale. He wasn’t well known — his most prominent role had been in Steven Spielberg’s 1987 war drama Empire of the Sun. Lionsgate pushed for a more established star, such as Leonardo DiCaprio or Ewan McGregor, so Bale said he discouraged the other actors from taking the part.

DiCaprio eventually backed out of the role, and Bale dissuaded McGregor and continued urging the studio to give him a shot. The tactic worked, and he landed the role. Still, many people told him that portraying Bateman would kill his career. However, it did the opposite for Bale, who became an overnight star thanks to American Psycho.

Fans react to Christian Bale’s pathetic pay for ‘American Psycho’

American Psycho helped establish Christian Bale as a bona fide movie star. However, he didn’t earn much for his critically acclaimed role. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor revisited his American Psycho salary and recalled the on-set mocking he endured over his paltry paycheck.

Bale explained that fame and fortune weren’t his motivations when he took the role. He only wanted to keep his family’s home out of foreclosure. Without divulging the exact amount, the star said, “I’d taken so long trying to do it, and they had paid me the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me.”

Bale remembered the movie’s makeup artists laughed at him because they made more money.

Following the revelation, fans expressed a wide range of reactions. Many deemed his meager pay an injustice considering his epic performance.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say this is one of the greatest injustices of the 20th/21st century,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan urged the studio to “cut him another check with interest.”

And another commenter noted that despite receiving such a “sad” salary, Bale still delivered “one of the best performances ever seen on screen.”

The Batman star is no longer hurting for money

He may have gotten the “absolute minimum” for American Psycho, but Christian Bale’s net worth proves the actor isn’t hurting for money anymore. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he sits on an estimated $120 million fortune.

Bale is known for highly successful projects such as American Hustle, Vice, and The Big Short. He’s also famous for playing Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, for which he earned $54 million. In addition, Bale won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his role in The Fighter.

