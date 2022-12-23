Fans React to Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wearing $120,000 Worth of Michael Jackson Memorabilia

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) constantly courts controversy. Three years ago, he and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, bought Michael Jackson memorabilia for their oldest daughter, North West. Upon seeing North wearing these pieces, fans shared mixed reactions.

What Michael Jackson memorabilia does North West own?

In 2019, Ye and Kim Kardashian made headlines when they bought items from Michael Jackson’s estate auction for Christmas. The pair took home a black velvet jacket that Jackson had worn to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party in 1997 and the premiere of his movie Ghosts. The celebrity couple also got their hands on a white-and-black fedora Jackson wore in his “Smooth Criminal” music video. It even has a bit of his makeup on it.

The jacket cost Kimye $65,625, and they paid $56,250 for the hat.

Kardashian took to Instagram to share they had bought the items for their oldest daughter, North West, a huge fan of the late King of Pop.

“For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket,” Kardashian said. “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan. And we knew she would love this, so we won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas, and we had it, like, tacked up so she can wear it.”

Fans react to North West wearing Michael Jackson’s hat

North West dressed up as Michael Jackson for a party this past Halloween. She wore a leather outfit and completed the look with the artist’s hat that he parents had given her.

According to Page Six, some fans were worried the 9-year-old would damage the famous fedora:

“I’m sorry but i hate that Kim be buying all the dead celebrities’ sh**. Like, just leave it alone so people can view it or something. Wtf is North gone do with Michael’s hat,” one user tweeted.

“Now why the hell did Kim K need to give North West Michael Jackson’s actual hat for Halloween,” another user wrote. “I swear half the people she dressed the kids up as don’t even know who they are dressing as smh. Let kids be kids and PICK THEIR OWN COSTUMES!”

“The fact that Michael‘s kids couldn’t get this stuff and now have to watch the Kardashians treat their deceased father’s historical clothing as party costume[s],” yet another user wrote.

However, other fans thought North’s costume was a lovely tribute to her musical idol.

North is such a fan of Jackson that she showed her love for him in a TikTok video of her dancing and lip-synching to his song “Man in the Mirror.” However, she was not wearing any expensive memorabilia in the video.

Fans also have mixed reactions to the 9-year-old wearing Michael Jackson’s jacket

Since 2019, fans have continued to have strong reactions to the fact that Ye and Kim Kardashian bought these items for their young daughter.

Some particularly dislike Kardashian’s statement about altering Michael Jackson’s jacket, especially after she was accused of damaging Marilyn Monroe’s dress while wearing it at the 2022 Met Gala.

“Wtf is wrong with her? She’s obsessed with leeching off of icons’ legacies,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“Literally, it feels wrong to sell someone’s clothes after they died especially when they have family who could hold onto their personal belongings,” another Redditor wrote.

However, others don’t see anything wrong with Kardashian and Ye buying Michael Jackson memorabilia at auction.

“I don’t see the issue with this,” one commenter said. “It was auctioned. There was no one else looking to keep and preserve it. It’s a jacket and probably will be sentimental to North in the future. I don’t see why anyone would care.”

