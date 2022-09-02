Fans React to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Music Video: ‘Boring and Tacky’

Nicki Minaj just released the music video for her new hit “Super Freaky Girl,” and here’s what fans are saying about it.

Nicki Minaj released the music video for her hit song ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Rapper Nicki Minaj shared the video for her new song “Super Freaky Girl,” which came out on Aug. 12. It was the first solo single by Minaj in three years.

The song heavily samples Rick James’ 1981 track “Super Freak” and has drawn comparisons to Minaj’s 2014 “Anaconda,” as both songs feature classic samples and raunchy lyrics.

“Super Freaky Girl” broke Spotify’s record for the biggest debut for a solo female rap song. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the second female hip hop song by a female soloist to debut at No. 1 after Lauryn Hill’s 1998 single “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

The music video was directed by Joseph Kahn, who also directed Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” and Katy Perry’s “Waking Up in Vegas.” In the video, Minaj cosplays as a knife-wielding Barbie doll teasing a Ken played by The Hunger Games’ Alexander Ludwig.

Y’all feeling the new “Super Freaky Girl” visual from the Queen Nicki Minaj? ???pic.twitter.com/0waRrLhc3m — Power 106 (@Power106LA) September 1, 2022

Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ music video

Fans aren’t loving Nicki Minaj’s music video, as they are revealing in a Reddit thread titled, “What do you think of Nicki’s new video for her song Super Freaky Girl.” Many said they don’t feel like Minaj has progressed since her 2014 hit “Anaconda.”

“Everything she puts out now still feels like it came out in 2013,” wrote one fan. “So boring and tacky.” “She peaked when Anaconda came out and it’s been downhill from there,” said another.

And in another Reddit thread, fans said they would have liked to see more dancing from Minaj.

“I see she’s continuing her recent tradition of barely moving in music videos lol,” one fan commented, while another said, “I love the looks and the colors of the video – I do wish we got a real big choreography moment but Nicki’s never really been a dancer so I can get it.”

Nicki Minaj performing “Super Freaky Girl” at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/OwrBB9jIGQ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 29, 2022

The rapper performed her new song at the 2022 VMAs, where she accepted a huge honor

Nicki Minaj performed “Super Freaky Girl” as part of a medley of her hits, including “Monster” and “Anaconda,” at the 2022 MTV VMAs. It was her first performance at the awards show in four years. She was also the co-host of the 2022 Video Music Awards, along with Jack Harlow and LL Cool J.

This was a very special VMAs for Minaj, who accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The honor, also known as the Lifetime Achievement Award, is “a merit given to recording artists and music video directors at the MTV Video Music Awards … for ‘outstanding contributions’ and ‘profound impact’ on music video and popular culture” (per MTV).

While other VMA trophies are silver, the Vanguard Award is a gold-plated moon person. Past recipients of the prestigious award include Rihanna, David Bowie, Madonna, Missy Elliott, Britney Spears, and Jennifer Lopez.

