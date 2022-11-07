What Fans Are Saying About Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ So Far

Rappers Drake and 21 Savage teamed up for the joint album Her Loss, released in November 2022. The project sparked polarizing reactions among music fans around the world, including fellow rappers like Megan Thee Stallion.

Drake and 21 Savage | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake and 21 Savage released their album ‘Her Loss’

Drake and 21 Savage both aren’t strangers to releasing collaborative projects. In 2015, Drake teamed up with Atlanta rapper Future for their joint mixtape What a Time to Be Alive. 21 Savage, meanwhile, has released three collaborative albums before Her Loss: 2016’s Savage Mode with Metro Boomin, 2017’s Without Warning with Offset and Metro Boomin, and 2020’s Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin.

Earlier in 2022, Drake and 21 Savage hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart together with “Jimmy Cooks,” a single from Drake’s studio album Honestly, Nevermind released in June. They teased the release of a collaborative album together titled Her Loss when they released the “Jimmy Cooks” video in October 2022.

Reactions to ‘Her Loss’

The album has led to a pouring in of positive and negative opinions from around the globe.

“Drake shows us that he can literally rap and paint the picture as if he was from the trenches though he’s not from that life. He surely knows how to stay relevant with adapting to the mainstream and trends. Genius,” one fan wrote on YouTube of controversial track “Circo Loco.”

In another video uploaded to YouTube for song “On BS,” Drake and 21 Savage give a fictitious performance on Saturday Night Live, introduced by actor Michael B. Jordan. (Steve Lacy was the musical guest on SNL the day after Her Loss‘s release.) “They totally surprised with this release of Her Loss. Great moment for both of these artists. Shout outs to them both,” one fan wrote. Another laughed at being fooled by the fake SNL performance: “I was like when [did] they started cussing on SNL[?] … They fooled me for a second.”

When it comes to “Circo Loco,” New York Times bestselling author Frederick Joseph was among the former Degrassi star’s critics. “Drake is one of the most famous people in the world. Him perpetuating misogynoir through lines such as the one about Megan Thee Stallion normalizes those same behaviors against Black women amongst men globally,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s disgusting.”

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Drake received backlash for saying Megan Thee Stallion lied about getting shot by Tory Lanez

On “Circo Loco,” Drake alluded to Megan Thee Stallion’s alleged shooting at the hands of his fellow Canadian, Tory Lanez, in July 2020. Megan took to Twitter to address what Drake said.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak a** conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol n****s nor h**s EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts,” she said. “I AM CLOUT B**** keep sucking my p****.”

“Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** n****s!” she continued. “Since when [the f***] is it cool to joke [about] women getting shot! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a Black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

“And when the [motherf***ing] facts come out remember all y’all h** a** favorite rappers that stood behind a n**** that SHOT A FEMALE,” she said in another tweet.

“People attack me y’all go up for it, I defend myself now I’m doing too much,” she concluded, frustrated. “Every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot.”

