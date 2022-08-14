Fans Think G-Eazy’s Song ‘Him & I’ Was Supposed to Feature Lana Del Rey Instead of Halsey

G-Eazy released his 2017 song “Him & I” with his then-girlfriend Halsey, and some fans think the track was originally written for the rapper’s previous love interest, Lana Del Rey. Here’s what we know about G-Eazy’s relationships with the two singers, and what fans are saying about “Him & I.”

Lana Del Rey and G-Eazy were first linked in April 2017 when they were seen together at Coachella. They were spotted spending time together several times after that, but their short-lived fling seemingly ended on a sour note.

Lana Del Rey’s “White Mustang” is rumored to be about G-Eazy, and she called out the rapper during a 2018 performance of the song (per Popsugar). She changed the lyrics from “Couldn’t stop the way I was feelin’ the day your record dropped” to “Couldn’t stop the way I was feeling the day his record dropped – and it wasn’t even that good!”

G-Eazy hit back at his ex in his 2020 song “Moana,” insinuating that the singer tried to reconcile with him after their split. He rapped, “I know a Keisha and I know Lana / They try to get me back, but I’m like, ‘No, nah, nah’ / I’m sorry, I don’t want no drama, nah / That’s a hard no, pass.”

The “These Things Happen” rapper was then linked to Halsey in August 2017, and they dated on and off through October 2018. The former couple released the music video for their song “Him & I” in December 2017.

Fans think the G-Eazy song ‘Him & I’ was initially supposed to feature Lana Del Rey instead of Halsey

Some fans think Lana Del Rey was originally supposed to be featured on G-Eazy’s song “Him & I” instead of Halsey, but the rapper switched artists when he got a new girlfriend. They discussed the track in a Reddit thread.

The post creator wrote, “The coolest part is that some of the background vocals in the song actually sound like Lana, so I wonder if they began recording before breaking up.”

Many Reddit users pointed out that the song’s cover art, which shows a woman with long red hair and a flower crown embracing a skeleton in a black leather jacket, resembles Lana Del Rey much more than Halsey.

“Yeah. He first approached Lana with the song and after she ditched him he went for Halsey. Even the cover of the single you can see he had Lana in mind,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Yes I remember this. Still can’t believe he kept the og cover art. It’s so obvious it was supposed to look like Lana!”

The ‘Without Me’ singer got a tattoo to commemorate ‘Him & I’

G-Eazy and Halsey’s tumultuous relationship ended in 2018. The singer called out her ex for cheating on them on social media and during their performance on Saturday Night Live. They also released the breakup anthem “Without Me” shortly after their split from the rapper, and the man who plays their troubled lover in the accompanying music video bears an undeniable resemblance to G-Eazy.

The rapper slammed Halsey in his 2020 song “Had Enough” with the lyrics about his “crazy a** ex.” He rapped, “Somehow I still failed her last test / Few years the last time we had sex / So why you call me trippin’ all mad pressed?”

When they were dating, Halsey got a tattoo of the words “the crazy kind,” which are lyrics from “Him & I,” on her wrist in G-Eazy’s handwriting. She has since covered the lyrics with a barbed wire design.

