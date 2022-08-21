Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is ‘Cursed’ After Wearing Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Dress

Kim Kardashian famously wore an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to the 2022 Met Gala, and some fans think the gown has “cursed” the reality star. Here’s what we know about Kardashian’s decision to wear Monroe’s dress, what has happened to her since the Met Gala, and what fans are saying about it.

Kim Kardashian wore a Marilyn Monroe dress to the 2022 Met Gala

A dress hasn’t been discussed so much since the infamous white and gold/black and blue garment that took the internet by storm in 2015. Kim Kardashian wore a nude, sparkly Marilyn Monroe gown to one of fashion’s biggest nights of the year, the 2022 Met Gala.

The reality star donned the exact dress Monroe wore in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to President John F. Kennedy. Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! loaned the gown to Kardashian for the occasion.

According to Page Six, Monroe’s dress was so delicate that it had to be stored in a temperature, light, and humidity-controlled vault, and the reality star is the only person to wear it besides Monroe.

Many fans criticized Kardashian for wearing the famous dress, believing she damaged a historical artifact. Bob Mackie, the fashion designer who drew the sketch for the original Jean Louis gown, said Kardashian was making a “big mistake.”

“I thought it was a big mistake,” Mackie told Entertainment Weekly after the Met Gala. “[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress. The designer was also concerned that the dress was damaged after being worn by Kardashian.

Kardashian also drew criticism for revealing on the red carpet that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the garment (per People).

Marilyn Monroe experts say Kim Kardashian isn't worthy: That gown is a 'national treasure' https://t.co/7iKPQCZrR7 pic.twitter.com/tiszAZh4nn — New York Post (@nypost) May 3, 2022

Fans think Kim Kardashian is ‘cursed’ after wearing the Marilyn Monroe dress

Some fans believe that Kim Kardashian is “cursed” after wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the 2022 Met Gala. They discussed it in a Reddit thread titled, “Lowkey think this dressed [sic] cursed Kim…..” with a photo of the reality star wearing Monroe’s gown.

“Marilyn is haunting her house as we speak,” one Reddit user commented, while another wrote, “She pretty much cursed herself with her obsession with age/perfectionism/beauty.”

Others suggested that “Marilyn has possessed Kim’s body” and that the SKIMS founder seems to be “in an even worse place” after wearing the dress. Another fan said Kardashian has been in “a downward trend in her life” since the Met Gala.

“Marilyn’s ill-fated affair with JFK and the problematic entanglement with the Kennedys began with this dress, when she sang Happy Birthday to the then-president,” concluded one fan. “… I honestly believe that the dress might be cursed.”

Famed designer Bob Mackie, who designed the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala says, “it was a big mistake” and “alarming”. He echoed concerns of other fashion historians that the dress should never have been taken out of its preserved environment. pic.twitter.com/rFqz2aLYOf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 17, 2022

The reality star has received a significant amount of backlash since wearing the controversial gown

Kim Kardashian received a great deal of backlash for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress. She and her famous family have also been criticized heavily since the fashion event.

Kardashian and her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, have both been slammed for showing off their private jets and taking them on short flights lasting just a few minutes. The family has been slammed for flaunting their wealth during a time of economic hardship for many of their fans.

The reality star has also received backlash for her recent comments about age and beauty. She told Allure that she has never had filler in her lips or cheeks, and she admitted to The New York Times that she would “eat poop every single day” to look younger.

Kardashian has been the subject of mockery since the end of her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson, who accompanied her to the Met Gala. She posted a series of bizarre thirst trap photos after the breakup, leaving fans to question if she was doing okay.

