How Fans Can Win Tickets to Drake’s Apollo Theater Concert in November

Grammy-winning rapper Drake is celebrating Scorpio season with a special one-night-only show at New York City’s famed Apollo Theater on November 11. Because the “0 to 100” rapper is performing in such a small venue, tickets are extremely limited, and only a small number of lucky fans will be able to get their hands on a ticket.

Drake | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Drake announced a show at the Apollo Theater

Drake has performed in venues around New York City before, but his November 11 show will be the first time the rapper performs at the Apollo Theater.

The Toronto-bred emcee shared an announcement for the show on Instagram. The photo of the poster advertising the show simply read: “Drake, Live From Apollo, November 11th,” which the theater’s address. In the caption, Drake directed fans to the link in his bio to get their tickets.

You can win tickets using a QR code

Acquiring tickets for the show is a mission unto itself. Until Oct. 26, Drake fans can win tickets to the show by scanning a QR code to listen to Sound 42 on the SiriusXM app.

Sound 42 was founded by Drake and his OVO co-founder and longtime producer Oliver “40” El-Khatib. According to its website, Sound 42 is a 24-hour “radio experience reflecting [Drake’s] interests in music and culture from all walks of life.” The SiriusXM channel plays a variety of “boundary-pushing hip hop and R&B” from all over the world.

RELATED: Drake Drunkenly Interrupted a Jack Harlow Interview at the Kentucky Derby

The Apollo Theater has hosted iconic artists over the years

This won’t be the first time SiriusXM Radio will be bringing artists to the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem as part of its Small Stage Series. In the past, the radio giant has put on shows featuring artists like Alicia Keys, H.E.R., and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. SiriusXM has also hosted many legendary artists at the Apollo Theater over the years for exclusive concerts, including Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, and Metallica.

Drake joined some of the greats earlier in 2022 following the release of his album Honestly, Nevermind. The album became his eleventh No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming only one of five artists to achieve 10 or more No. 1 albums on the chart. Other artists to achieve the feat include The Beatles, Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen, and Barbra Streisand.

RELATED: Watch ‘The Office’ Alum Zach Woods Rant About His Fake Feud With Drake: ‘Everyone Knew I Was Champagne Papi’