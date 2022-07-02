Why Fans Wish Pete Davidson Was Still Dating Ariana Grande Instead of Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian, but fans still remember when he was engaged to Ariana Grande. Many wish he was still with the singer instead of the billionaire reality star. Here’s how fans compared Davidson’s relationship with Grande to his romance with Kardashian.

Pete Davidson started his relationships with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson’s love life is as famous as his comedy work. He has a long list of very famous ex-girlfriends, including pop star Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, and more.

Grande and Davidson dated for five months in 2018 after the singer appeared on SNL. She had recently broken up with her boyfriend of two years, rapper Mac Miller, when she and Davidson started their relationship in May 2018. They got engaged in June, only to break up after Miller’s tragic death in September.

Kim Kardashian also connected with Davidson when she hosted SNL in October 2021. The reality star had just filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage.

A few weeks after her SNL appearance, Kardashian was spotted holding hands with Davidson at Knott’s Berry Farm in Orange County, California. They were on a double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. They have been going strong ever since and have been a couple for about nine months now.

Fans said Pete Davidson had ‘more chemistry’ with Ariana Grande than Kim Kardashian and their relationship seemed ‘more authentic’

Although it has been years since Pete Davidson dated Ariana Grande, some fans can’t get over the comedian’s romance with the “God Is a Woman” singer. And many preferred his relationship with Grande over his connection with Kim Kardashian.

They sounded off in a Reddit thread titled, “Okay kinda random …..but like Did anyone else Love the Pete/Ariana era??”

“They made way more sense to me than him and kim together,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “I like them much better than Kim and Pete.”

“I miss them together,” said another fan. “They seemed genuinely in love. This relationship with Kim is still so weird to me.”

Several fans commented on the lack of chemistry between Davidson and Kardashian. “I don’t see this type of chemistry with Kim and Pete in any way!” said one fan, while another wrote, “A lot of people are cringe when dating. Pete and Kim are one of them. Super awkward & no chemistry💀”

One fan wrote, “I don’t like Kim with him. They just don’t make sense,” and another commented, “Yes it felt much more authentic than his relationship with Kim.”

The reality star and the comedian are still going strong

Even though some fans still aren’t over Pete Davidson’s relationship with Ariana Grande, the comedian has certainly moved on. Davidson has been dating Kim Kardashian for nearly twice as long as his entire romance with the pop star.

The SKIMS founder gushed about her boyfriend on The Kardashians. She shared an anecdote about how the comedian sweetly applied pimple cream to her face in the night, proving that he even adores her imperfections.

“I had this big pimple on my nose, and I kept complaining about [it] and being like ‘oh my god, I have to get up… [and] put pimple medicine on…,” Kardashian told her sisters Kourtney and Khloé on an episode (per People). “I fell asleep at 8:30, I was so tired, and I woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my nose. He put it on for me in my sleep because he knew that I really needed it to go away.”

The shapewear mogul also hinted about her sex life with Davidson. “When I turned 40, everyone said it’s the best sex of your life. And so far …” Kardashian trailed off before laughing and winking at her sisters.

