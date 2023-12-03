Another batch of country guys are turning to TV to find love. Fox has confirmed a premiere date for season 2 of its reality dating show Farmer Wants a Wife.

‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 premieres Feb. 1

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 premieres Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu. Grammy-winner Jennifer Nettles returns as host, guiding four single farmers in their efforts to find love among a group of big-city gals. Production is underway in South Carolina, TV Insider reports.

“Love is in the air!” Nettles teased on Instagram after the premiere date was announced.

The season 2 cast hasn’t been revealed. However, casting director Tina Eisner promises that they’ll be an exciting group.

“After 12 yrs managing reality tv casting, this is my faaaavorite project!! So excited to see our epic cast hopefully fall in love,” she commented on Nettles’ post.

Last season followed four farmers – Landon Heaton, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson, and Ryan Black – as they attempted to find the one among a group of dozens of single women interested in trading city life for farm living.

‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ is one of the most successful reality dating shows

[ L-R:] Hunter, Ryan, Landon, and Allen from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 1 | FOX via Getty Images

While Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 didn’t result in any lasting relationships, the overall franchise is one of the most successful dating shows in the world, according to Fox. Versions of Farmer Wants a Wife have aired in 32 countries and resulted in 201 marriages and 514 children.

In the first season of Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife, three of the four farmers ended up choosing a partner in the final episode. (Farmer Ryan ended up single after Haley rejected him in the season in the season finale.) However, none of the relationships lasted. Allen and Khelsi confirmed they were no longer together just two days after the season 1 finale aired in May 2023. Less than two weeks later, Landon and Ashley L. announced they had broken up. Hunter and Meghan announced their split in June 2023.

“It’s unfortunate to say that Meghan and I have gone separate ways,” the Texas rancher wrote in a rhyming breakup post on Instagram. “We gave it our best shot, but it proved so much more than we thought. She wants to be in Tennessee and I can’t sell my farm to leave.”

Source: TV Insider

