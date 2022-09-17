‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Explained: Who Are the Blood Witches? And Do They Survive the Finale?

The first season of Netflix‘s Fate: The Winx Saga has fans believing that Rosalind is the biggest threat to the main characters. But the new season proves there is a greater evil and an old enemy ready to destroy the fairies. Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 brings into play an ancient enemy known as Blood Witches, but who are they and their powers?

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2.]

Characters Aisha, Bloom, Musa, and Terra in ‘Fate The Winx Saga’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Rosalin reveals Blood Witches found a way to steal fairy magic in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2

For a few episodes into the second season, the main characters are determined to find a way to get Rosalind out of Alfea. They also begin to believe she is behind the recent disappearances of students, even more so when one student, Devin, returns on the brink of death saying her name. In Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Episode 3, Stella reveals their evidence at the banquet. But Rosalind counteracts and reveals the truth.

Some time ago, Mayor Quinn asked for her help when two students went missing and were found catatonic and with a bite mark. Rosalind was sworn to secrecy and had no idea what they were against. But with permission, she checks a book from the royal archives revealing creatures named scrapers. They feed on fairy magic, and Devin’s return allowed Rosalind to discover the truth.

Blood Witches were summoning the creatures that originate from the Realm of Darkness. But who are they? Rosalind explains they are an old enemy. Blood Witches were teased in the first season of the series.

Blood Witches were the cause of the demise of Aster Dell in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 refreshes fans’ memory of who the Blood Witches are. In the following episode, Bloom and Aisha are studying Blood Witches. Bloom explains that their primary source of magic is blood which allows them to control the muscles and bones of anyone, even themselves.

But fans of the Netflix fantasy series would remember Blood Witches from the first season and their involvement in Aster Dell. Blood Witches do not have the same inherent abilities as a fairy. Instead, they are humans who draw from blood, death, and sacrifices to perform magic.

before we jump into FATE: THE WINX SAGA season 2, let’s take a look back on all the magic of season 1 with the cast ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p0cKkTJVgM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 14, 2022

In the first season, a big part of the storyline was Rosalind’s deception of Farah Dowling and Ben Harvey to cast a spell to destroy Aster Dell. The local town was a town of Blood Witches. The town was destroyed, but Dowling and Harvey later learned there were innocent humans and imprisoned Rosalind for her lies. Blood Witches have an interesting tie to Bloom and become a threat in the Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2.

An Aster Dell descendant wreaks havoc on Alfea

After Rosalind reveals that Blood Witches have returned, the main characters look for clues on who is behind the missing students. They start to suspect it is someone close, but Bloom realizes that he was right under her nose the entire time. The leader of the Blood Witches is Sebastian, a local bookstore owner who helped take down Rosalind. He was helping hide Saul (Robert James-Collier), but in reality, he was gaining intel.

Bloom confronts him and reveals he has absorbed the powers of numerous fairies. The Blood Witches are against the fairies and wish to destroy Rosalind, but Sebastian wants more. Just like the people of Aster Dell, he intends to use Bloom’s Dragon Flame. He wants to bring a creature to resurrect the town’s people.

But Sebastian had also been from Aster Dell and his father, being a Blood Witch, reveals a shocking truth to Bloom. She was born a millennium ago. Her mother lost control of her Dragon Flame, and to stop Bloom from going on the same path put her in stasis when she was born. Sebastian’s father found her and awakened her hoping to use her Dragon Flame.

By the Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 finale, Sebastian is killed by Bloom and the others. But it does not mean the end of the Blood Witches. Sebastian had many followers who believed in his mission of using the Realm of Darkness and restoring Aster Dell. A majority died in the battle at Alfea, but some fled. The finale also teases that he successfully opened the portal to the realm and brought Shadow, a resurrection creature.

