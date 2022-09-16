‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Finale: Bloom Learns More About Dragon Flame, as She Makes a Shocking Decision

Netflix‘s Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 begins where the prior season left off with a new headmistress, Rosalind Hale (Miranda Richardson). But the main characters do not trust her and believe she has some ulterior evil motive. But by the Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 finale, fans learn there is a bigger enemy, as Bloom (Abigail Cowen) learns part of the startling truth about her past and her Dragon Flame.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2.]

Abigail Cowen as Bloom in ‘Fate The Winx Saga’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Blood Witches infiltrate the school after Bloom loses control

Before the finale of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2, a lot goes on. Fans know Sebastian (Éanna Hardwicke) is a Blood Witch, and their leader hellbent on destroying fairies by taking their powers. But to get ahead of Bloom and the characters, he tells her that Rosalind killed Ms. Dowling (Eve Best). In return, Bloom loses control of her Dragon Flame in the graveyard during her meetup with Rosalind and kills her.

She must answer for her crimes, and the Queen sentences her to remain in stasis in the sanctum. At the end of the sixth episode, Flora (Paulina Chavez) and Terra (Eliot Salt) look for where Dowling was buried and instead find a ball of compacted earth, a resurrection plant. Later, Flora realizes what it is and uses her powers to open it. In a grand surprise, the ball was Dowling’s life force, and they resurrected her for a short time.

She saves Bloom from stasis and says her final goodbyes to the girls. To help their battle, she teaches them how to use their powers. The episode ends with Beatrix (Sadie Soverall) being on Sebastian’s side and letting him into Alfea. It is also revealed that she has her powers back.

The leading characters try to fight Sebastian and save Alfea in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 finale

With the Blood Witches in Alfea, Sebastian uses scapers to suck the magic out of the students. But trapped inside is also Flora and Musa (Elisha Applebaum), who try to give everyone on the outside some help. While the Riven (Freddie Thorp), Sky (Danny Griffin), and the other specialists try to infiltrate Alfea, they are unsuccessful. But Sky becomes controlled by Sebastian and uses him to lure Bloom to the school alone.

While Flora tries to find a remedy to save the students, Beatrix meets with Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen) and tells her what she learned. Sebastian wants to right the wrongs of Aster Dell by summoning a monster from the Realm of Darkness that raises the dead. But doing so can destroy the Otherworld.

When Bloom faces Sebastian, he threatens Sky’s life if she does not give him the Dragon Flame. She obliges to save Sky. Meanwhile, Terra, Stella, and Aisha (Precious Mustapha) convince the specialists to attack the Blood Witches. Terra also gets her first kiss with her crush. Meanwhile, Flora tells Terra she will use her pheromone to attract the scrapers and use Eldwyn laced in her body to kill them.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 finale revealed part of the mystery of Bloom’s past. Sebastian tells her the truth that 1,000 years ago, Bloom’s mother also had the Dragon Flame. Hers led to the death of thousands when she lost control. Raked with guilt and giving Bloom the same fate, she put Bloom in stasis when she was born and sealed herself in the Realm of Darkness. Bloom was born over a millennium ago.

Bloom goes searching for her mother with ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2′ finale ending on a cliffhanger

Meanwhile, Flora injects herself with Eldwyn and has the scrapers feed from her, killing them and freeing the fairies. Terra, Stella, and Aisha go to help Bloom. After the shocking truth, Beatrix realizes what she must do to stop Sebastian. She uses her powers to have Bloom believe Sky is dead and breaks the channeling crystal. Sebastian uses his powers to fling away Beatrix, killing her, while Bloom’s powers magnify with her rage.

Grey (Brandon Grace) arrives and can use his Blood Magic to save Sky. Sebastian taunts Bloom, Terra, Stella, and Aisha, not having the power to stop him. But in a twist, they use their magic to transform like Ms. Dowling taught them and kill Sebastian.

In Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 finale, the school is saved, Flora is alive, and Musa gets her powers back. Later on, Bloom leaves all of her friends and Sky a letter. She has decided to venture into the portal to the Realm of Darkness until Sky confronts her. The Netflix series ends with her realizing she needs to discover who she is and help save the Otherworld. On the other side, Bloom enters a castle and is met with a woman’s back and says, “Mom?”

Watch Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 on Netflix.

